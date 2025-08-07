August 7, 2025 10:54 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock Hut 8 Today?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Hut 8 Corp HUT reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know from the print.

Q2 Earnings: Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Hut 8 reported second-quarter revenue of $41.3 million, missing estimates of $49.7 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.18 per share.

Hut 8 said its total energy capacity under management was 1,020 megawatts at quarter’s end. The company has a development pipeline of approximately 10,800 megawatts with about 3,100 megawatts under exclusivity.

Hut 8 held a total of 10,667 Bitcoin in reserve as of June 30.

“In the second quarter, we delivered strong revenue and margin performance while advancing a fundamental shift in our asset commercialization profile,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8.

“Strategic wins across our Power and Digital Infrastructure segments increased the share of energy capacity under management commercialized under executed agreements with terms of one year or longer to nearly 90% at quarter-end, up from less than 30% a year ago, driving a meaningful shift from merchant exposure to long-term, contracted fees.”

HUT Price Action: Hut 8 shares were down 0.7% at $20.55 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: PalSand/Shutterstock.com

HUT Logo
HUTHut 8 Corp
$20.65-0.19%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.32
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
52.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116392.811.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved