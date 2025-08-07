August 7, 2025 10:32 AM 2 min read

Nvidia, AI Bets Lift SoftBank To Profit After Brutal Year-Ago Loss

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Japanese investment holding company SoftBank Group SFTBF SFTBY reported first-quarter results on Thursday. The company reported quarterly net sales of 1.82 trillion Japanese yen ($12.54 billion), up from 1.70 trillion yen ($11.71 billion) a year ago.

SoftBank segment net sales grew 8% to 1.66 trillion yen ($11.43 billion). 

Arm ARM net sales rose 4% to 152.9 billion yen ($1.05 billion). The division incurred a loss of 8.7 billion yen ($60 million) compared to a profit of 10.2 billion yen a year ago due to higher research and development expenses.

Also Read: SoftBank May Want To Outdo Microsoft With $40 Billion Investment in OpenAI’s Latest Funding Round

The income before tax for SoftBank was 689.9 billion yen.

SoftBank’s net income was 421.8 billion yen (or $2.91 billion), compared to a loss of 174.3 billion yen a year ago. The gain on investments was 486.9 billion yen (or $3.35 billion), as investment losses on T-Mobile US TMUS shares and Alibaba BABA shares were partially offset by a gain on Nvidia NVDA shares.

Vision Fund investments reported a 660.2 billion yen profit (or $4.55 billion), compared to 32.4 billion yen a year ago. This was driven by higher share prices of some public portfolio companies, including Coupang CPNG, Symbotic SYM, and Auto1.

SoftBank reported a segment income of 278.5 billion yen (or $1.92 billion) compared to 279.9 billion yen a year ago.

SoftBank is aggressively investing in AI, leading a $40 billion funding round into ChatGPT developer OpenAI and awaiting the closure of its proposed $6.5 billion acquisition of AI chip firm Ampere Computing.

SoftBank said it and other investors have already committed $10 billion to OpenAI, with the remaining $30 billion expected by December.

SoftBank plays a key role in the massive $500 billion Stargate project in the U.S., which aims to build data centers and AI infrastructure. Investors are awaiting details on how SoftBank plans to finance this investment.

Price Action: ARM stock is trading higher by 2.4% to $139.38 at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ARM Logo
ARMARM Holdings PLC
$138.942.07%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
48.34
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SFTBF Logo
SFTBFSoftBank Group Corp
$62.27-26.4%
SFTBY Logo
SFTBYSoftBank Group Corp
$43.202.38%
BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$120.86-%
CPNG Logo
CPNGCoupang Inc
$28.411.14%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$182.451.69%
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$53.60-14.8%
TMUS Logo
TMUST-Mobile US Inc
$239.940.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved