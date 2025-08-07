EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Expects Double Digit Topline Growth In Q4

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS reported preliminary fiscal fourth quarter revenue results and selected operational highlights on Thursday.

Intelligent Bio Solutions is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, noninvasive testing solutions.

“Fiscal 2025 represented a year of disciplined execution and strategic investment. For the fiscal fourth quarter, we expect to report another quarter of sequential and year-over-year revenue growth,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Targets Global Market With Distribution Pact For Sweat-Based Drug Detection Patch

The company expects to report fiscal fourth quarter 2025 revenue increases of approximately 16% sequentially and year‑over‑year, reflecting continued demand for its higher‑margin cartridge sales and steady account growth. Preliminary results indicate sequential revenue growth over the fiscal third and second quarters.

Operational Highlights

Intelligent Bio submitted the FDA 510(k) application for its opiate test system for codeine, supported by new scientific and clinical validation data.

In July, the company announced the collection of new data that further reinforces the security and performance of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, strengthening its FDA 510(k) submission.

Completed multilingual upgrades to the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, supporting broader global adoption.

Launched localized websites and enhanced CRM workflows to improve partner and end-user engagement across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Intelligent Bio reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of 44 cents per share, down from a loss of $1.43 a year ago.

The noninvasive testing solutions provider reported third quarter sales of $728.87 thousand, down from $823.80 thousand a year ago.

Price Action: At the last check Thursday, INBS stock was up 2.56% at $1.60 during the premarket session.

