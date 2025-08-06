Joby Stock Falls After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. JOBY released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Joby Aviation reported quarterly losses of 41 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 19 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $15,000, which missed the Street estimate of $43,000.

Joby ended the quarter with $991 million of cash and short-term investments.

“This is a pivotal moment. Regulatory progress around the world is unlocking market access, our commercialization strategy is taking hold, and we’re now focused on scaling production to meet real demand — a challenge we’re fully committed to and working hard to deliver on,” JoeBen Bevirt said.

JOBY Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Joby Aviation stock was down 3.01% at $18.93 in Wednesday's extended trading.

