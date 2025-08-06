e.l.f. Beauty Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results: Details

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: e.l.f. Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 84 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $353.73 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $349.43 million and is up from revenue of $324.47 million from the same period last year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, e.l.f. reported:

Net sales increased 9% to $353.7 million.

increased 9% to $353.7 million. Gross margin decreased approximately 215 basis points to 69%, primarily driven by tariffs.

decreased approximately 215 basis points to 69%, primarily driven by tariffs. Adjusted EBITDA was $87.1 million, or 25% of net sales, up 12% year-over-year.

“Our strong Q1 results, including 210 basis points of market share gains, are a continuation of the consistent, category-leading growth we’ve delivered over the past 26 quarters,” said Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty’s CEO.

“The combination of our value proposition, powerhouse innovation and disruptive marketing engine continue to fuel our results. We remain excited by the significant whitespace we see ahead as we strive to make the best of beauty accessible for all,” Amin added.

ELF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, e.l.f. Beauty stock was down 3.98% at $106 in Wednesday's extended trading.

