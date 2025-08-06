Palantir's Alex Karp Tells Haters To 'Read 'Em And Weep'

Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR CEO Alex Karp delivered his signature bold remarks during the company's earnings call on Monday, reflecting on what he described as "a once-in-a-generation, truly anomalous quarter."

Palantir stock is hitting all-time highs. Check the real-time price action and chart here.

The Details: Karp celebrated Palantir's first-ever quarterly revenue surpassing $1 billion, a 48% increase year-over-year.

“As usual, I’ve been cautioned to be a little modest about our bombastic numbers, but there’s no authentic way to be anything but have enormous pride and gratefulness about these extraordinary numbers,” he said as he opened the earnings call.

Read Next: Palantir Stock Deserves Valuation Premium: Analyst Says Growth + Margin Equals ‘Category Of One’

He acknowledged that while skeptics have often doubted Palantir's vision and prospects, the earnings proved the company's relevance and competitive strength.

Karp did not shy away from critics, pointedly saying, "Just tell the haters, read ‘em and weep," in response to Palantir's stellar performance.

“This was a phenomenal quarter. We continue to see the astonishing impact of AI leverage. Our Rule of 40 score was 94%, once again obliterating the metric," Karp said.

He went on to highlight Palantir's record gains, notably a 93% increase in commercial revenue and 53% in government revenue year-over-year.

The Palantir CEO addressed the company's loyal base of retail investors on the call and thanked them for their support.

"There would have been no DPO [direct public offering.] We would not have gone from our low share price to now,” he said. “We would not have many of the clients we have and we wouldn’t have some of the pride we have without you."

When asked if he had any message for the company's massive retail investor base, Karp responded:

"Maybe stop talking to all the haters – they’re suffering."

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock