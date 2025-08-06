Aurora Cannabis Q1 FY2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. ACB reported its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday.

Below are the transcripts from the Q1 earnings call:

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to Aurora Cannabis Incorporated Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call all participants will be in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. The conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kevin Nyland, Senior Director of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Kevin Nyland (Senior Director of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations)

Hello and thank you for joining us. With me are Miguel Martin, executive chairman and CEO Mona King, CFO. Earlier this morning we filed our financials for the first quarter 2026 period ending June 30, 2025 and issued a news release containing these results. This news release along with our financial statements and MDA are available on our IR website as well as via SEDAR plus and edgar. Our discussion today gives a reminder that certain matters could constitute forward looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and relating to our future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward looking statements. Risk factors that may affect actual results are detailed in our Annual Information form and other periodic filings and registration statements. These documents may similarly be accessed via SEDAR plus and EDGAR. Following prepared remarks by Miguel and Simona will conduct a question and answer session when we’re covering all questions. With that, turn the call over to Miguel. Please go ahead.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Thanks Kevin. We’re executing our strategy within Global Medical Cannabis and delivering strong results through sustained, profitable growth. Our financial performance demonstrates Aurora’s differentiated platform that is supported by a strong and flexible balance sheet. We hold a sizable cash balance which increased to 186 million at quarter end and our cannabis business is debt free. Importantly, we have no intention or need to raise capital through an at the market or ATM program as some competitors are doing which is dilutive to shareholders. These attributes position us very well relative to the industry. Turning now to key highlights from first quarter 2026 relative to the year ago period. First, net revenue rose 17% to $98 million which included global medical cannabis revenue increasing 37%. International revenue grew 85%. Second, adjusted gross margin improved 1,000 basis points to 52% as we benefited from higher cannabis margins and finally adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to 11 million. We also generated positive free cash flow of $9 million. Aurora is a leader of Global Medical Cannabis, the industry’s highest margin segment. We are best positioned to deliver high quality products to patients worldwide. Our products meet and exceed the highest international standards through our unparalleled scientific knowledge, genetics, breeding and regulatory expertise. With leading market positions In Canada, Australia, Germany, Poland and the UK also quickly capitalize on new medical cannabis opportunities as they emerge in other markets. We are the largest Canadian exporter of high quality medical Cannabis with multiple GMP certified facilities representing 90% of our annual manufacturing capacity. It is these world class manufacturing facilities which give us the flexibility and consistency of supply to successfully compete in the rapidly expanding high margin international medical cannabis market. Aurora’s differentiation is also reflected through our lower production costs made possible by our focus on yield improvement and operational efficiencies. Additionally, we have invested in new cultivation technology to meet product demand while establishing strong third party partnerships that enable us to optimize our production planning to meet demand. Our ability to generate top-tier margins. And pricing is a function of selling high quality premium products. Portfolio mix is also favorably impacting margins as we are selling more medical cannabis than ever before which is further benefited by by our continued focus on expansion into key high margin international markets. Let’s now dive into our global cannabis business. Whether in Australia, Western Europe or even parts of Eastern Europe, we are executing on what we believe are great opportunities. There are two key factors that set Aurora apart from our competitors. First, most markets require certifications such as TGA GMP in Australia and EU GMP in Europe that we already have. Second, we have spent close to a decade investing in the resources and infrastructure required to be successful in these markets. After Canada, Australia is our next largest market. Single market for medical cannabis and where we hold the number two share. This market is highly regulated, growing rapidly and attracting new entrants and we are confident in our positioning. We have great relationships with distributors and pharmacies and this provides an effective moat for our business. While our own growth is not always linear, the nearer and longer term trajectory is clear based upon expanded patient accessibility and an expanded array of treatment formats and potency options. We believe that the Australian market will not have a large number of operators and in our view it will remain a consolidated market with only a subset of companies being successful like Aurora. On a related note, we are excited by the opportunities in New Zealand, an emerging and growing market. Our regulatory expertise allows us to successfully navigate the complex and timely product registration process which creates a high barrier to entry resulting in a more consolidated market than Australia. Turning to our European markets beginning with Germany where we are both growing and gaining market share. De-scheduling in April of 2024 has resulted in more patients registered and pharmacies working to support higher prescription volumes. We would characterize Germany as a permissive regulatory regime where there was a clear path for patients to obtain prescriptions and including by telemedicine and shipment of medical cannabis is legal through the mail. With the new government in place, we do expect that there could be some regulatory changes and while it is still preliminary, we do not see any immediate: indication of a significant rollback in medical. Cannabis regulations that would impact our current growth plans. Ultimately, we believe that established operators with a proven track record like Aurora will be able to successfully navigate and any potential regulatory changes and continue to supply German patients in this growing market. Germany is being carefully observed across Europe and its potential impact on neighboring western and Eastern European countries is significant. There is already broad support for legalization of medical cannabis throughout the region. New markets like Switzerland and Austria are online with France, Turkey and Ukraine showing positive developments for medical cannabis as well. Let’s now discuss Poland where we are a trusted leader in advancing the medical cannabis market. When we reported our fiscal fourth quarter in June, we discussed temporary headwinds following the regulatory changes that impacted prescription volumes. These headwinds have been resolved during the first quarter as strong demand has resumed for our high quality product offerings. At the tail end of the first quarter we announced the launch of two new proprietary cultivars in Poland marking the highest potency medical cannabis products available in the country. Grown and manufactured in our GMP certified Canadian facilities, these premium medical cannabis products are quickly becoming a new preferred choice for Polish patients in the uk. We continue to expand our distribution through new partnerships and successfully launch proprietary cultivar specific and salable cannabis extracts. These innovative new product category represents another step forward in expanding the variety of high quality medical cannabis available in this growing market. Turning to Canadian operations, our Canadian medical net revenue grew year over year as we benefited from high revenue from both insurance covered and self paying patients. We also continue to lead this market with the number one market share. Our priorities are investments in our online marketplace through innovation, increased product assortment, operational excellence and ensuring a high quality patient experience. To further support Canadian patients, we recently expanded the eligibility of our Medical Compassionate Pricing program and for a third consecutive year we have continued our Strains for Heroes initiative through collaboration with veteran communities and organizations across the country. In short, we had another successful quarter executing on our strategic priorities and are excited about our future. Let me now turn the call over to Simona for a detailed financial overview of fiscal Q1 followed by a discussion of our outlook for fiscal Q2.

Simona

Thank you Miguel. Our strong quarterly performance underscores the effectiveness of our medical cannabis strategy and reflects consistent execution against our stated plan that. Is delivering sustained, profitable growth. Let’s now delve deeper into Q1 2026. Before discussing our Q2 2026 outlook, first, net revenue of $98 million represented 17% growth supported by net revenue from Our global medical cannabis, plant propagation and consumer cannabis segments. Second, quarterly profitability consisted of consolidated adjusted gross margin at 52%, an incredible 1,000 basis points higher with adjusted gross profit. Of 49 million, a 42% increase. Both our global medical cannabis and consumer Cannabis segments generated higher margins than the year ago period. Third, adjusted EBITDA grew 209% to $10.8 million. Million from 3.5 million in the year. Ago period and fourth, we generated free cash flow of $9.2 million representing a. 42% increase from the year ago period. And ended the quarter with $186 million. In cash and cash equivalents and no cannabis business debt. In medical cannabis net revenue rose 37% to 64.8 million due to 85% growth internationally combined with continued strong contributions from Canadian medical cannabis comprised 66% of net revenue compared to 57% in the. Year ago period and approximately 91% of adjusted gross profit. Adjusted gross margin for medical cannabis was 69% up from 67%. Several factors drove the year over year increase including larger revenue contributions from higher. Margin international markets, sustainable cost reductions and improved efficiency in our production operations including sourcing for Europe from Canada. Consumer cannabis net revenue was 7.9 million. Down from 11.5 million. The year over year change was the. Expected result of our continued decision to focus on portfolio optimization and prioritize sales to our higher margin medical cannabis business. Adjusted gross margins for consumer cannabis was 33% compared to 20% in the year ago period. The margin increase was due to sales. Of higher margin products and cost improvements through spend efficiency. Vivo’s plant propagation net revenue increased to. 23.9 million, up 4% from 23.1 million in the year ago period representing a new record quarter for the company. This improvement is due to a combination. Of organic growth and expanded product offerings. CIVO historically delivered higher revenue in the. Winter and spring months with about 65 to 75% of plant propagation revenue and up to 80% of EBITDA earned in the first half of the calendar year. Adjusted gross margin from planned propagation revenue. Was 6% compared to 18% in the year ago period. The decrease was related to inventory write-offs Off caused by a non recurring quality issue as well as some surplus crops that were not sold. Excluding these non-recurring costs, adjusted gross Margin before fair value adjustments would have been more in line with historical trends. Consolidated adjusted SGMA increased 19% to 37.4. Million compared to the year ago period and supported year over year net revenue growth of 17%. The increase relates to higher selling and. Distribution costs as well as incremental costs. Following the acquisition of Merit Relief Australia. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 10.8 million from 3.5 million. The 209% improvement from the year ago. Period was due to a substantial increase in gross profit resulting from higher net revenue before fair value adjustments required under ifrs. Our balance sheet remains one of the. Strongest in the global cannabis industry. We held 186 million in cash and. Cash equivalents as of June 30th and. Our cannabis operations are completely debt free. Our plant propagation business holds non recourse. Debt that is secured by a significant fixed asset base held at Beazel. Free cash flow was positive 9.2 million. Compared to a positive $6.5 million in the year ago period. The 2.7 million increase is due to. Higher net revenue and contribution margin and favorable changes in working capital and lower capital expenditures. Let me now provide some thoughts on. What we expect for Q2 2026 which ends on September 30th. First, consolidated net revenue is expected to Increase year over year driven primarily by. 8 to 12% growth in our global medical cannabis segment. Second, plant propagation revenue is expected to perform in line with traditional seasonal trends as 25 to 35% of revenues are. Normally earned in the second half of a calendar year. Third, consolidated adjusted gross margins are expected to increase driven primarily by 250 to 475 basis points growth in our cannabis business with plant propagation adjusted gross margins. Expected to mostly perform in line with historical trends. Improvements in our adjusted gross margins and. Higher global medical cannabis revenue should lead to continued strong positive adjusted ebitda. And finally, while free cash flow is. Expected to be positive on an annual basis for the second consecutive year, there. There will be several significant cash outflows in Line with historical trends that will impact free cash flow results in Q2 2026. Thank you for your time. I’ll now turn the call back to Miguel.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Thanks Simona. Our industry leadership in global medical cannabis and our high level of operational execution have position Aurora for sustainable profitable growth in fiscal year 2026 and beyond. Global medical cannabis is estimated to become a 5 billion plus global market so there’s considerably more room to grow, particularly in Europe and Australia. We have built strong competitive barriers around the world through our scientific expertise, proven ability to navigate complex international regulatory frameworks while continuing to innovate and expand our product portfolio. These attributes sets us apart and are delivering consistent revenue generation, positive adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow. Thank you, operator. Please open the lines for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. We ask that analysts limit themselves to one question and a follow up so that others may also have the opportunity to do so. For participants using speakerphone equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from Derek Lessard with TD Cohen. Please proceed with your question.

Derek Lessard (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, good morning everybody. Glad to hear your voices and great quarter.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Thank you, Derek.

Derek Lessard (Equity Analyst)

I just want to touch a little bit on the higher SG&A in the quarter. Miguel, maybe just add some color to I think the pr. You called out freight and logistics and some M and A related charges and then maybe how should we look at that, I guess the $37 million level of expenses as a percentage or as a percentage of revenue going forward?

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, great. Let me start and then I’ll let. Simona dive into the details of it. So the first part of it is. You know, they’re variable cost when we increase revenue. And so when you see things like. You know, shipping and logistics, that’s all connected to selling more cannabis and the variable costs that are connected to it. The second part is around MRA. There are, you know, as we’ve been integrating MRA into our system, you know, whether it’s from a, you know, financial services standpoint, inventory management, you know, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other types of investments, there are costs. Some of that is one time. But let me turn it over to Simona so she can talk a little. Bit about the modeling going forward.

Simona

Yeah. Thanks, Miguel. So to add a little bit more to that, as our revenue has grown, the variable costs grow. With that. And now being a full year or full quarters of MedReleaf costs, that’s reflecting the current quarter versus the prior year’s quarter. So that’s also a reflection of that. And as we think about SG&A moving forward, we do believe that these levels are the appropriate level of adjusted SG&A. Now, keeping in mind, revenue continues to significantly increase, but those variable cost distribution costs will also go up.

Derek Lessard (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks for that, Simona and Miguel, and one last one for me before I recuse. Seems like, I mean, clearly everybody’s trying to get into Europe now because of the higher margin profile. I guess, number one, have you seen, I guess a step up in the competition there? And two, how do you view sort of the margin structure or profile evolving over the coming years?

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, I mean, it was a record Quarter of Canadian exports this past month. And as we’ve talked about as a. Leader in it, I think each of. The three big countries in Europe are a bit different. So let me give you a bit. Of an expanded answer. When you look at Poland. Poland is A very challenging environment in order to. Get your projects registered. Takes a long time, takes a lot of work, and obviously, you have to Have all the right GMP certifications we’ve. Been able to navigate. It is still a very consolidated market. And while people are trying to get in Poland, you’ve got four companies that probably do about 80 to 90% of the business and that’s probably going to continue. And Poland is a great market. I’ll do Germany last. When you look at the UK. The UK is not only about getting products into it. And it’s nice because the UK allows products other than flour and oil, but you also have to be able to navigate a pretty sophisticated distributor and clinic network. So just having flour, just having products to export is only sort of part. Of the puzzle for the UK. Now, Germany is obviously the largest and. Has some of the, the better pricing. But you’ve got sort of three things going on in Germany. First is you really have to have feet on the ground to maximize your margin. You can export bulk flour into Germany and do okay, particularly at the lower price tiers. We’re operating at sort of the core. And premium price tiers. But really to maximize the margins in Germany, you need to have a selling organization. You need to be able to connect with both wholesalers, distributors, pharmacists, and now, more so than ever, telemedicine. And so because of that, while it’s a little bit more of a diluted market than maybe it was a couple years ago, it’s still a very challenging market if you want to maximize your margin profile there.

Derek Lessard(Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that, guys.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

You got it, Derek. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Bill Kirk with Roth Capital Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Good morning, everybody. So, looking at the balance sheet, the Vivo liabilities look like they move to current, which appears to be related to a covenant breach for not providing audited financials. So I guess what’s going on there, how does it get remedied with the lender. And how does it impact your audit process?

Simona

Yes, so it doesn’t impact our audit process. I’ll start with answering that question. So this is related to Vivo’s loan facilities which they’re working through through the covenant issue. And as we have to consolidate from. Accounting standpoint at the financials, we move the the loan from the long term to current as needed from an accounting purpose. So that’s just an accounting treatment. But Depot is working through the loan mechanisms now, so there are no concerns on our end from that and we feel very strongly about our business in depo.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah. And I guess, Bill, the only thing I’d add is given the size of. It and given that it’s an ABL based loan and the way it’s set up, we think this is going to be resolved, you know, quickly. It’s not a big deal. It just wasn’t by the time we posted this that we had to post. That debt as current. But fully expect this will be handled. In the near term and you’ll see it be treated as it has been historically.

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Okay, good to hear. Thank you. And then on the 2Q guidance last quarter, when you gave the guidance for 1Q, you said adjusted EBITDA would be positive and directionally it’d be, I think you said lower than 4Q. I don’t think I heard the directional. Commentary for the 2Q guide. Is there any color on how you’re looking at 2Q relative to 1Q on adjusted EBITDA?

Simona

Yes. So we expect it to continue to be positive at the adjusted EBITDA and we expect it to grow versus the current quarter.

Bill Kirk (Equity Analyst)

Okay, that’s exactly what I was looking for. Thank you.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

You got it. Thank you, Bill.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Frederico Gomes with ATB Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Frederico Gomes (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Morning. Thanks for taking my question. Miguel, regarding your comment on Germany, in terms of potential regulatory changes there, do you have any sort of color in terms of when do you think that could happen and would you anticipate the impact there to be similar to what we saw in Poland?

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah. Well, good morning, Fred. So what we saw was a note. Put out, as you well know, from the new government, particularly the health minister, around potential questions. The way what we’ll see in the. Process for Germany would be probably at the end of the year, call it November, December. We would know more about what they’re interested in now. It’s coalition government. The outgoing government was very pro cannabis. Some of the issues that they’ve really highlighted have Been focused on the rec like aspects of that deschedule. And while there were a couple things. On the medical side, the more restrictive. A market like that gets, the better it is for a company like Aurora. I know that sounds sort of odd, but. But if you look at Poland as. An example, when they change their provisions around telemedicine and to a lesser extent, the product registration, you know, expertise and experience in the market, GMP production, you know, history with the registration does benefit those companies that are a little bit more prepared. So we’ll see with Germany, I mean. It’S a big market, it continues to grow. Cannabis is very medical, cannabis is very mainstream. There are workarounds. Even if they were to talk about things like shipping through the mail, there’s courier services, we have direct distribution in certain circumstances. So we’ll see. But I don’t think you would see. The same sort of impact of what you saw in Poland because it’s just a bigger, broader system and it doesn’t sort of lend itself there. So more to follow by the end of the year. But when things get tighter, those companies that have a lot more experience navigating. This typically do better.

Frederico Gomes (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that. And just on Poland, you mentioned that the headwinds there, they have been resolved. But are you back to the same levels in terms of volume in that market and demand and sales as you were before those regulatory changes?

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, I mean, I would say we are back. So there’s a couple things going on in Poland. First is maybe the market had a little bit of compression. It’s hard to give you a definitive. Answer because there’s not any syndicated data for Poland. It feels like the market may have gotten a little bit smaller before. It’s going to continue to grow. It feels like we have grown market share. I will say, though, it is still a market that rewards quality and premium products. As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we launched some of what’s the highest potency flour that’s ever been launched in Poland and it’s been a wild success. So while it’s a little bit harder. To get in, there’s a couple more. Hurdles to get into. It still is a market, like others, that rewards great products and sort of great execution. So we’re pleased with Poland. We think that situation, at least for. Us, has resolved itself and we’re excited about it.

Frederico Gomes (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

You’re very welcome, Fred. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from Pablo Zuanik, please proceed with your question.

Pablo Zuanik

Good morning everyone. Miguel, can we talk about supply chain right now? I don’t know if you can disclose. This, but what you sell is pretty. Much 100% Aurora product. Or are you expanding significantly your purchases from third party suppliers, other companies in Canada? Several are increasing capacity. What can you comment on that? Thank you.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, thank you Pablo and good morning. You know, so 90% of what we produce is GMP or TGA GMP or both. So you know, we are, I think one of the largest, if not the largest exporter of medical cannabis out of Canada. So that continues to be a strength. Secondly, we have invested a significant amount. Of money into our own facilities, significantly. Increasing yield potency and introducing new cultivars. So even with the same footprint through. Our genetic system, you know, that we think is one of the best in. The world, we’re able to improve our overall piece. We also, as you well know, have a GMP facility in Germany that we’re. Continuing to expand upon. So that’s the foundation of where we’re at. We’ve also been very successful developing an effective third party network, buying situationally where. We need products, both GMP products for. International shipment as well as GACP for domestic. We think that works really well for us right now and we have a. Lot of flexibility as well know. We have $186 million on the balance sheet. So if we needed to do something around expansion of cultivation, we could. But right now the system that we’re. Running works really, really well for us. Having the facilities in Canada and the one in Germany.

Pablo Zuanik



Right. And look, the second question is a bit of a two part question, but. You know, what we’ve seen in other. Markets like Australia and we’re beginning to see in the case of in the uk, it’s even more vertical integration downstream. Right. Like producers, distributors taking control of clinics, in some cases having a lot of cloud with the pharmacies. I’m not so sure about the regulatory aspects of that. But is there an opportunity for Aurora, whether in Australia, Germany, the UK or other markets? Or are you going to stick to your knitting of mostly being a producer of brands and distribution within them only?

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, I mean, it’s a great point. To the evolution of the development of the value chain. We have a clinic in Australia, obviously we have a long history with working with clinics, particularly in Canada where we’re the largest medical cannabis company by far. I think there’s sort of two ways. To go at that. One is having your own clinics are. Downstream as you would describe at infrastructure and secondly is, you know, doing what is very common in pharmaceutical or in cpg, which is having trade programs or. Alignment programs with those third parties. And that’s what we’ve done. We’ve, you know, in the uk, in. Germany, particularly with telemedicine, and in Australia. We’Ve created very what I would describe. As modern trade program programs that create incentives and alignment for those partners to work with us. I think the good news is our. Products are really sought after because of. The premium nature and our reputation. So the combination of giving them access to that and the innovation around it, as well as creating traditional trade program incentives, is really the model we’re working right now. If there’s other ways to get there, we’ll look at it. But with the growth that we’ve had in all those markets, it appears to be a good model for us. Thank you. Thank you, Pablo.

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor back over to Miguel Martin for closing comments.

Miguel Martin (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Well, I want to say thank you. To all of our shareholders and everybody that’s on this call. We’re very excited about this quarter. We’re even more excited about the future for Aurora Cannabis and look forward to look forward to sharing that with you. Thanks everyone. All the best.

OPERATOR

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

