Digital Turbine Stock Sinks On Q1 Earnings Despite Strong Revenue Trends

Digital Turbine Inc APPS reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the market close on Tuesday. Shares are moving lower on the heels of the report.

What To Know: Total revenue was up 11% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong demand for the company’s Ignite platform and modestly improved device sales.

Q1 Revenue: $130.93 million, versus estimates of $121.95 million

Q1 Adjusted EPS: 5 cents, versus estimates of 8 cents

Digital Turbine ended the period with $34.13 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

“I was pleased to see our business momentum continue to accelerate in the first quarter. Double-digit revenue growth year-over-year and a corresponding 73% increase in EBITDA during the quarter enable us to confidently raise our outlook for the fiscal year,” said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

Guidance: Digital Turbine raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $515 million to $525 million to a new range of $525 million to $535 million versus estimates of $521.64 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company also anticipates fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million to $95 million.

APPS Price Action: Digital Turbine shares initially popped on the report, climbing above $6.50 before pulling back. The stock was down 18.38% in after-hours, trading at $4.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

