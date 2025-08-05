Galaxy Digital Stock Moves Lower On Q2 Earnings: What's Going On?

Galaxy Digital Inc GLXY reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q2 Earnings: Galaxy Digital reported second-quarter revenue of $8.66 million, down from $8.88 million year-over-year. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 10 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Galaxy Digital reported Adjusted EBITDA of $211 million in the second quarter, driven by the appreciate on digital assets and investments on the balance sheet. Galaxy had total equity of $2.6 billion as of June 30, and holdings of $1.2 billion in cash and stablecoins.

Galaxy said it expects to begin generating revenue from data centers in the first half of 2026 when it starts delivering critical IT to CoreWeave Inc CRWV under the first phase of its lease agreement.

Galaxy’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that started at 8:30 a.m. ET.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were down 0.43% at $28.78 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

