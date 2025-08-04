Axon Enterprise Stock Climbs After Q2 Results: Here's Why

- Axon Enterprise reports earnings of $2.12 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.46.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $669 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $641.24 million.
Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON shares are climbing after the company released its second-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
For the second quarter, Axon reported:
- Software & Services revenue grew 39% year-over-year to $292 million.
- Annual recurring revenue grows 39% to $1.2 billion.
- Connected Devices revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $376 million
- Platform Solutions revenue grew 86% to $67 million.
- Excluding the impacts of stock-based compensation and intangibles amortization, adjusted gross margin of 63.3% increased 20 basis points year-over-year.
Outlook: Axon raised its fiscal year sales outlook from between $2.6 billion and $2.7 billion to between $2.65 billion and $2.73 billion, versus the $2.66 billion estimate.
AXON Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Axon Enterprise stock was up 3.38% at $770.04 in Monday's extended trading.
Photo: Shutterstock
