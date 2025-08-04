TG Therapeutics Inc. TGTX stock is trading lower on Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter 2025 earnings.

TG Therapeutics reported second-quarter earnings per share of 17 cents, up from 4 cents a year ago, but below the consensus of 19 cents.

The multiple sclerosis-focused company reported sales of $141.15 million, up from $73.5 million a year ago, missing the consensus of $146.42 million.

In the second quarter of 2025, Briumvi’s U.S. net product revenue surged to $138.8 million, marking a significant 91% increase year-over-year and a 16% rise from the previous quarter.

The drug’s commercialization is also expanding globally with the company’s partner, Neuraxpharm, with Briumvi now approved in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Australia.

Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities were $278.9 million as of June 30, 2025. TG Therapeutics anticipates that cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities as of June 30, 2025, combined with the projected revenues from Briumvi, will be sufficient to fund the business based on the current operating plan.

Patient enrollment was commenced in the randomized Phase 3 pivotal program to evaluate a consolidated Day 1 and Day 15 dosing regimen for IV Briumvi in the ongoing ENHANCE trial.

The company has dosed the first patient with progressive multiple sclerosis in the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating azer-cel for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

“The strong uptake we’re seeing, combined with deepening physician confidence and compelling patient experiences, underscores the strength of our launch strategy and gives us confidence in reaching our updated 2025 full year BRIUMVI U.S. net revenue guidance of $570 to $575 million,” said Michael Weiss, Chairman and CEO.

TG Therapeutics raised its 2025 revenue outlook for Briumvi to a range of $570 million to $575 million, up from its previous guidance of $560 million. However, this is still below the consensus estimate of $596.12 million.

The company raised total global revenue target to approximately $585 million for the full year 2025 (prior guidance of $575 million for full year 2025).

Price Action: TGTX stock is trading lower by 14.6% to $29.91 at last check Monday.

