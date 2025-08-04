Wayfair W shares are trading higher on Monday after reporting second-quarter results.

The e-commerce company reported adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents, beating the street view of 32 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.27 billion (up by 5% year-over-year or Y/Y) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Total net revenue, excluding the impact of our exit from the German market, grew 6.0% Y/Y.

U.S. net revenue rose 5.3% Y/Y to $2.9 billion.

International net revenue rose 3.1% Y/Y to $399 million. On a constant currency basis, international revenue grew 2.1% Y/Y.

Gross profit in the quarter under review increased to $984 million, higher than $941 million in the year-ago period.

As of June 30, active customers totaled 21.0 million, a decrease of 4.5% Y/Y. Orders delivered in the quarter were 10.0 million, flat Y/Y.

Average order value was $328 in the quarter, compared to $313 Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter under review increased to $205 million, higher than $163 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded to 6.3% from 5.2% a year ago.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totaled $1.4 billion, and total liquidity was $1.8 billion, including availability under the company’s revolving credit facility.

Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah reported that the second quarter delivered strong results, accelerating sales, market share gains, and improved profitability. He highlighted that, excluding Germany, revenue grew 6% Y/Y, Wayfair’s fastest pace since early 2021, while adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded 6%, reflecting significant operating leverage and progress toward long-term financial goals outlined during the company’s investor day. He expressed optimism for continued momentum through 2025 and beyond.

Price Action: Wayfair shares are trading higher by 11.9% to $73.00 premarket at last check Monday.

