August 4, 2025 4:25 AM 2 min read

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Loses $17 Billion Following Company's Mixed Q2 Earnings

Jeff Bezos, the founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, saw his net worth take a plunge, alongside the shares of his company, following its second quarter results last week.

What Happened: The fourth-richest man in the world, with a net worth of $237 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, lost $17 billion last week on Friday, from $254 billion the prior day, after investors were unimpressed with the company’s second-quarter earnings.

The stock was down 8.27% on Friday, following the company’s results, despite it beating consensus estimates on sales and earnings.

See Also: Amazon Stock Hit On AWS: Analysts Brush Off Growth Concerns, ‘Buyers Of AMZN On Weakness’

This was largely attributed to the slowing momentum in the company’s AWS cloud computing segment, which generated $10.2 billion in sales during the quarter, up 17.5% year-over-year, which fell short of consensus estimates at 20%.

Amazon shares currently constitute a significant chunk of Bezos’ net worth, with 884 million shares, or 8.3% of total shares outstanding, which, at the stock’s current market price, is valued at $190 billion. The rest of his fortune comprises Blue Origin, his space exploration company, which, being privately held, is valued at the cost of investment.

Why It Matters: According to analyst Eric Allen of Stealth, the market’s reaction to the company’s earnings was “totally wrong,” since this was a capacity issue, with Amazon unable to meet the growing demand for its AWS computing resources.

Amazon reported $167.7 billion in sales during the quarter, up 13% year-over-year, and ahead of consensus estimates at $161.9 billion. It posted a profit of $1.68 per share, which again beat analyst consensus estimates at $1.30.

Bezos has been consistently offloading his stake in the company he founded, having sold 95 million shares in 2024 and 2025 so far, with net proceeds of $18.2 billion.

Price Action: Shares of Amazon were down 8.27% on Friday, closing at $214.75, and are up 0.72% after hours.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Overview
