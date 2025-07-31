First Solar Stock Charges Higher Following Q2 Earnings Beat

First Solar Inc FSLR shares are rising in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

What Happened: First Solar reported second-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion, beating estimates of $1.02 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was up $300 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in the volume of modules sold to third parties.

The company reported second-quarter earnings of $3.18 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.60 per share.

First Solar had approximately $600 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents and marketable securities, less debt at the end of the second quarter.

“In our view, the recent policy and trade developments have, on balance, strengthened First Solar’s relative position in the solar manufacturing industry,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar.

“In addition, we believe that on a fundamental basis, with its cost-competitive energy and faster time to power profile, the case for utility-scale solar generation is compelling regardless of the policy environment, which places First Solar, a utility-scale leader, in a position of strength.”

Outlook: First Solar now expects full-year 2025 revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.7 billion, up from prior guidance of $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion. Analysts are calling for full-year revenue of $5.04 billion.

The company also narrowed its full-year earnings guidance from a range of $12.50 to $17.50 per share to a new range of $13.50 to $16.50 per share versus estimates of $14.95 per share.

FSLR Price Action: First Solar shares were up 4.45% in after-hours, trading at $182.50 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Around the World Photos/Shutterstock.com