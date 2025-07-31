MicroStrategy Beats Q2 Earnings As Revenue Rises, Bitcoin Yield Climbs To 19.7%

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR, which does business as Strategy, reported second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at how the Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury company fared during the quarter.

Q2 Earnings: Strategy reported second-quarter revenue of $114.49 million, beating analyst estimates of $112.96 million. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $32.52 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 2.7% year-over-year. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment.

Subscription Services: $40.8 million, up 69.5% year-over-year

Product Licenses and Subscription Services: $48 million, up 43.9% year-over-year

Product Support: $52.1 million, down 15.6% year-over-year

Other Services: $14.4 million, down 11.8% year-over-year

Strategy ended the second quarter with $50.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $38.1 million at the end of 2024.

“With the July IPO of STRC, we introduced the world’s first Treasury Preferred Stock — a variable-rate, monthly dividend security engineered for price stability and designed to deliver short-duration, high-yield to a new class of investors,” said Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy.

“STRC expands our capital markets platform with an instrument engineered to balance stability and yield, and it reflects our commitment to developing innovative financial products that extend the reach of the Bitcoin economy.”

Bitcoin Update: Strategy achieved a "BTC Yield" of 19.7% in the second quarter. The company reported a Bitcoin gain of 88,109 in the quarter, bringing its Bitcoin gain up to 111,894 year-to-date. Strategy said it held a total of 597,325 Bitcoin as of June 30, acquired at an average price of $70,982 per Bitcoin.

Strategy’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were up 1.28% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $407 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

