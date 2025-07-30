July 30, 2025 5:09 PM 1 min read

eBay Stock Jumps After Hours: Why Auction Company Is Soaring After Earnings

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Auction company eBay Inc EBAY reported second-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the highlights.

What Happened: eBay reported second-quarter revenue of $2.73 billion, up 6% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $2.64 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.37, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.30.

Gross merchandise volume was $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 6% year-over-year.

"eBay delivered another strong quarter, with results exceeding expectations across the board," eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said. "Our momentum reflects the strength of our strategic execution and the resilience of our marketplace."

What's Next: eBay is guiding for third-quarter revenue to come in a range of $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $2.65 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.29 to $1.34, versus a Street estimate of $1.30.

"We are well-positioned to thrive in our next phase of growth," eBay CFO Peggy Alford said. "I'm committed to driving operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation to support our long-term ambitions and unlock meaningful value for our shareholders."

EBAY Price Action: eBay stock is up 10.43% to $85.56 in after-hours trading versus a 52-week trading range of $53.74 to $83.53.

Overview
