Microsoft Q4 Earnings Highlights: Double Beat, CEO Says 'Cloud And AI Is The Driving Force'

Technology giant Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Microsoft reported fourth-quarter revenue of $76.44 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $73.80 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.65, beating a Street consensus estimate of $3.37.

Here's a look at Microsoft's revenue by reporting segment:

Productivity and Business Processes: $33.1 billion, +16% year-over-year

Intelligent Cloud: $29.9 billion, +26% year-over-year

More Personal Computing: $13.5 billion, +9% year-over-year

The company reported that Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud revenue increased by 18% year-over-year. Microsoft 365 Consumer cloud revenue was up 20% year-over-year in the quarter.

Within the Intelligent Cloud segment, revenue from Azure and other cloud services increased by 39% year-over-year.

Xbox content and services revenue was up 13% year-over-year in the quarter.

Overall cloud revenue was $46.7 billion in the quarter, representing a 27% year-over-year increase across various segments.

The company's full fiscal year revenue was $281.7 billion, up 15% year-over-year. Full-year earnings per share were $13.64, up 16% year-over-year.

"Cloud and AI is the driving force of the business transformation across every industry and sector," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said. "We're innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era."

Nadella said Azure surpassed the $75 billion revenue milestone for the full fiscal year, representing a 34% year-over-year increase.

The company will provide an update on guidance during its earnings call, which can be viewed below.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft stock is up 7.2% to $550.01 in after-hours trading versus a 52-week trading range of $344.79 to $518.29.

