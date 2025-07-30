What's Going On With Penske Automotive Stock Today?

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

Check out how PAG stock is doing here.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.78, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.60. Quarterly sales of $7.662 billion (down 0.4% year over year) missed the Street view of $7.929 billion.

Gross Profit rose 2.6% to $1.296 billion from $1.264 billion. Operating Income jumped 3% to $348.2 million.

Also Read: Novo Nordisk Stock Hits New 52-Week Low Amid Profit Warning: What Investors Need To Know

In the second quarter, Penske Automotive reported a 3% increase in same-store retail automotive gross profit.

The company also achieved record retail automotive service and parts revenue, which rose 8%.

Penske Automotive reported an overall gross margin of 16.9% for the quarter, reflecting a 50 basis point improvement year over year.

In the quarter, new and used retail commercial truck unit sales rose 2%, with new vehicle sales up 3% and used vehicle sales down 8%. Retail commercial truck revenue increased by 6% year over year.

As of June 30, Premier Truck Group operated 45 North American retail commercial truck locations

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $155.3 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter totaled $906.7 million, compared with $1.130 billion at the end of Dec. 31, 2024.

“While we continue to monitor the potential impact to our business from tariffs, the benefits provided by our premium brand mix, geographic diversification across the North American retail commercial truck, the U.S. and international automotive markets,” Chair Roger Penske said.



“And the diversification of our gross profit across new and used vehicles, service and parts, and finance and insurance, coupled with our highly variable cost structure, provide us with opportunities to flex our business to meet the changing automotive and commercial truck landscape,” Penske noted.

During July 2025, the firm completed the acquisition of a Ferrari dealership in Italy with an estimated annualized revenue of $40 million.

The company approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from 4.8%, or 6 cents per share, to $1.32 per share, representing a forward dividend yield of 3.1%. The dividend is payable Sept. 3.

PAG Price Action: Penske shares are trading lower by 0.80% to $166.67 at publication on Wednesday.

Read Also:

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock