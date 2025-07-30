July 30, 2025 12:07 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Kraft Heinz Stock Wednesday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Kraft Heinz Company KHC shares were trading relatively flat on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents, which beat analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents.

Quarterly sales of $6.352 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.261 billion. Quarterly net sales decreased 1.9% in the quarter under review, while organic net sales decreased 2%

Also Read: Kraft Heinz Sells Italian Infant Food Business

Volume/mix declined 2.7 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in the North America and International Developed Markets segments, partially offset by volume/mix growth in the Emerging Markets segment.

North America sales fell 3.3% year over year to $4.757 billion, while International Developed Markets gained 1.3% to $897 million. Sales in Emerging Markets gained 4.2% to $698 million.

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review was $2.168 billion, lower than $2.296 billion a year ago. Adjusted Gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points to 34.1%.

Adjusted Operating Income decreased 7.5% versus the year-ago period to $1.3 billion.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

The Kraft Heinz exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $1.567 billion.

Dividend: The firm declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 26.

Outlook: Kraft Heinz reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.51 to $2.67, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59.

For full-year 2025, Kraft Heinz expects organic net sales to decline between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Price Action: KHC shares were trading higher by 0.32% to $28.69 at last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

KHC Logo
KHCThe Kraft Heinz Co
$28.690.46%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.85
Growth
79.08
Quality
25.56
Value
32.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved