What's Going On With Kraft Heinz Stock Wednesday?

Kraft Heinz Company KHC shares were trading relatively flat on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents, which beat analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents.

Quarterly sales of $6.352 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.261 billion. Quarterly net sales decreased 1.9% in the quarter under review, while organic net sales decreased 2%

Volume/mix declined 2.7 percentage points versus the prior year period, with declines in the North America and International Developed Markets segments, partially offset by volume/mix growth in the Emerging Markets segment.

North America sales fell 3.3% year over year to $4.757 billion, while International Developed Markets gained 1.3% to $897 million. Sales in Emerging Markets gained 4.2% to $698 million.

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review was $2.168 billion, lower than $2.296 billion a year ago. Adjusted Gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points to 34.1%.

Adjusted Operating Income decreased 7.5% versus the year-ago period to $1.3 billion.

The Kraft Heinz exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $1.567 billion.

Dividend: The firm declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 26.

Outlook: Kraft Heinz reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.51 to $2.67, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59.

For full-year 2025, Kraft Heinz expects organic net sales to decline between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Price Action: KHC shares were trading higher by 0.32% to $28.69 at last check on Wednesday.

