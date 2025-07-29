Avis Budget Group Stock Skids After Q2 Earnings Miss

- Avis Budget Group reports second-quarter revenue of $3 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.02 billion.
- Avis reports second-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, missing estimates.
- The market’s back, and these 3 income stocks are thriving. See them here→
Avis Budget Group CAR shares declined on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Here’s what you need to know from the report.
CAR stock is tumbling today. Track it now here.
What To Know: Avis reported second-quarter revenue of $3 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, missing estimates of $1.75 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.
Avis highlighted net income of $5 million, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $277 million. The company reported a 1% decrease in revenue per day, excluding exchange rate effects, while rental days remained flat compared to the same period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Americas rose to $220 million from $186 million, driven by lower fleet costs and increased vehicle utilization. The international segment saw a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA, reaching $82 million compared to $48 million last year, due to stronger pricing and better vehicle utilization.
Avis Budget Group’s liquidity position was nearly $950 million at the end of the quarter, with an additional $1.7 billion in fleet funding capacity.
“At Avis Budget Group, we’re building to scale where we hold structural advantages. With Avis First, we’ve created the category of first-class car rental; designed through product innovation and delivered with operational excellence,” said Brian Choi, CEO of Avis Budget Group.
“With our Waymo partnership, we’re stepping into the autonomous future as a critical enabler of next-generation fleet management.”
Tuesday morning, Avis announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Waymo. The company will serve as Waymo’s fleet operations partner in Dallas. Initial testing is underway and a public launch is planned for 2026.
CAR Price Action: Avis Budget Group shares were down 4.23% at $195.25 during after-hours trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Ian Dewar Photography/Shutterstock.com
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.