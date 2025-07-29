Cheesecake Factory Shares Snapped Up Tuesday, Here's Why

Restaurant company Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE reported better-than-expected financial results for the second fiscal quarter after market close Tuesday.

What Happened: Cheesecake Factory reported second-quarter revenue of $955.8 million, up 5.7% from last year's second quarter total of $904 million. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $946.79 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.16 in the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.05.

Comparable restaurant sales for The Cheesecake Factory were up 1.2% year-over-year in the second quarter.

"We delivered another quarter of strong results, with record-high revenue, continued margin expansion, and profitability that exceeded our guidance," Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton said.

Overton said the restaurants saw strong comparable sales and healthy consumer demand during the quarter.

The company opened eight new restaurants across different concepts in the quarter. The company has opened 16 restaurants during the first half of 2025. After the end of the quarter, the company opened a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Mexico under a license agreement.

"We're pleased with the progress we've made on new unit growth so far this year."

The company said it could open as many as 25 new restaurants in fiscal 2025, including four The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, six North Italia locations, six Flower Child locations and nine FRC restaurants.

CAKE Price Action: Cheesecake Factory Inc shares are up 5.87% to $66.89 in after-hours trading Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $33.50 to $69.70.

