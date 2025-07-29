July 29, 2025 12:52 PM 2 min read

Sysco Tops Q4 Estimates With Strong Sales, But Soft FY26 Outlook Sends Shares Lower

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Sysco Corp SYY shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The company reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.48, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.36. Quarterly sales of $21.14 billion (+2.8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $21 billion.

“Sysco’s Q4 results exceeded expectations, as improved financial outcomes were driven by Sysco-specific initiatives and improved restaurant industry traffic,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s chair of the board and CEO.

U.S. Foodservice Operations saw fourth-quarter sales rise 2.4% to $14.8 billion, despite lower volumes from weak industry foot traffic and rising costs. Ongoing investments in capacity and headcount also weighed on segment performance.

International Foodservice Operations delivered strong results with 3.6% sales growth to $3.9 billion. The segment benefited from effective margin management, local volume gains and double-digit profit growth.

Gross profit increased 3.9% to reach $4 billion, supported by solid top-line performance. In the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA increased 1.8% to $1.3 billion.

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $1.1 billion and total liquidity of $3.8 billion.

Long-term debt in the quarter under review expanded to $12.360 billion from $11.513 billion a year ago.

Outlook: Sysco expects fiscal year 2026 adjusted EPS in the range of $4.50 to $4.60, below the $4.68 analyst estimate.

The company projects sales between $84 billion and $85 billion, compared to the $84.34 billion consensus.

SYY Price Action: Sysco shares are trading lower by 2.35% to $78.47 at publication on Tuesday.

Photo: refrina via shutterstock

