Celestica Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Company Raises 2025 Outlook On 'Strengthening' Demand

Celestica Inc CLS reported financial results for the second quarter on Monday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the supply chain solutions company’s report.

Q2 Revenue: $2.89 billion, versus estimates of $2.65 billion

$2.89 billion, versus estimates of $2.65 billion Q2 Adjusted EPS: $1.39, versus estimates of $1.22

Find out how CLS stock is currently doing: See the chart here.

Total revenue was up 21% on a year-over-year basis, bolstered by “strong” adjusted operating margin.

Celestica said it repurchased 600,000 shares of its common stock for $40 million in the quarter. The company ended the period with $313.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“With our strong first half results, and a strengthening demand outlook from our CCS customers, we are increasing our full-year 2025 outlook,” said Rob Mionis, president and CEO of Celestica.

Guidance: Celestica guided for third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion to $3.13 billion versus estimates of $2.77 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.37 to $1.53 per share, versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $1.28 per share.

Celestica also raised its full-year 2025 outlook. The company now expects 2025 revenue of $11.55 billion, up from prior guidance of $10.85 billion. Celestica sees adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, up from prior guidance of $5 per share. According to Benzinga Pro estimates, analysts are looking for revenue of $10.95 billion and earnings of $5.02 per share.

CLS Price Action: Celestica shares were up 10.17% in after-hours Monday, trading at $191 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com