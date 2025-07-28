July 28, 2025 6:18 PM 1 min read

Celestica Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Company Raises 2025 Outlook On 'Strengthening' Demand

Celestica Inc CLS reported financial results for the second quarter on Monday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the supply chain solutions company’s report.

  • Q2 Revenue: $2.89 billion, versus estimates of $2.65 billion
  • Q2 Adjusted EPS: $1.39, versus estimates of $1.22

Total revenue was up 21% on a year-over-year basis, bolstered by “strong” adjusted operating margin.

Celestica said it repurchased 600,000 shares of its common stock for $40 million in the quarter. The company ended the period with $313.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“With our strong first half results, and a strengthening demand outlook from our CCS customers, we are increasing our full-year 2025 outlook,” said Rob Mionis, president and CEO of Celestica.

Guidance: Celestica guided for third-quarter revenue of $2.88 billion to $3.13 billion versus estimates of $2.77 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.37 to $1.53 per share, versus Benzinga Pro estimates of $1.28 per share.

Celestica also raised its full-year 2025 outlook. The company now expects 2025 revenue of $11.55 billion, up from prior guidance of $10.85 billion. Celestica sees adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, up from prior guidance of $5 per share. According to Benzinga Pro estimates, analysts are looking for revenue of $10.95 billion and earnings of $5.02 per share.

CLS Price Action: Celestica shares were up 10.17% in after-hours Monday, trading at $191 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

