Tilray Misses Q4 Revenue, Beats EPS Estimates, Shares Slide

Tilray Brands Inc TLRY reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Monday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

TLFY stock is volatile after hours. Check the latest price here.

Q4 Earnings: Tilray reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $224.53 million, missing analyst estimates of $250.41 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The cannabis company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of two cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of three cents per share.

Total revenue was down roughly 2% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by category.

Cannabis: $67.8 million, down from $71.9 million year-over-year

Beverage: $65.6 million, down from $76.7 million year-over-year

Distribution: $74.1 million, up from $65.6 million year-over-year

Wellness: $17 million, up from $15.7 million year-over-year

Tilray ended the period with $256 million in cash and marketable securities.

“Looking ahead to fiscal year 2026, we see key growth opportunities in cannabis, beverage and wellness,” said Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray Brands.

“Our global infrastructure and international distribution network position us to lead as the global cannabis market expands. Our commitment to innovation across our portfolio of brands, including our AI initiatives, differentiates Tilray from the broader competitive landscape.”

Tilray noted that it’s implementing AI across its businesses to optimize processes, achieve substantial improvements and advance business objectives.

Tilray guided for fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $72 million, representing growth of 13% to 31% year-over-year.

TLRY Price Action: Tilray shares were down 8.53% after hours, trading at approximately 69 cents at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Below the Sky/Shutterstock.com