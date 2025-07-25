What's Going On With Lear Stock On Friday?

Lear Corporation LEA shares fell Friday despite beating second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with sales holding steady year-over-year at $6.03 billion.

Excluding the impact of commodities, foreign exchange, tariff recoveries, and acquisitions and divestitures, sales were down 1%.

In the second quarter, global vehicle production was up 3% compared to a year ago. Production in North America is down 3%; Europe, down 2%; and China, up 9%. Global vehicle production was flat on a Lear sales-weighted basis.

Also Read: Charter Stock Slides Despite Revenue Beat—Mobile Gains Offset By Internet, Video Subscriber Losses

The firm reported:

Core operating earnings of $292 million, compared to $302 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings were impacted by lower production on key Lear platforms, offset by positive operating performance and the addition of new business.

In the Seating segment, margins and adjusted margins were 6.4% and 6.7% of sales, respectively.

In the E-Systems segment, margins and adjusted margins were 3.5% and 4.9% of sales, respectively.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents of $888 million and total liquidity of $2.9 billion.

Long-term debt at the end of the quarter expanded to $2.760 billion, compared with $2.733 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Outlook: Lear increased its FY2025 sales guidance to $22.47 billion–$23.07 billion, up from the prior range of $21.875 billion–$22.875 billion.

The new forecast exceeds the Street estimate of $22.244 billion.

Price Action: LEA shares are trading lower by 7.58% to $99.98 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock