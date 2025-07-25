What's Going On With Lear Stock On Friday?

- Lear reported Q2 EPS of $3.47 and sales of $6.03B, both beating analyst estimates despite flat year-over-year revenue.
- FY2025 sales guidance was raised to $22.47B–$23.07B, topping the Street estimate of $22.244B.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Lear Corporation LEA shares fell Friday despite beating second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with sales holding steady year-over-year at $6.03 billion.
Excluding the impact of commodities, foreign exchange, tariff recoveries, and acquisitions and divestitures, sales were down 1%.
In the second quarter, global vehicle production was up 3% compared to a year ago. Production in North America is down 3%; Europe, down 2%; and China, up 9%. Global vehicle production was flat on a Lear sales-weighted basis.
Also Read: Charter Stock Slides Despite Revenue Beat—Mobile Gains Offset By Internet, Video Subscriber Losses
The firm reported:
- Core operating earnings of $292 million, compared to $302 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Earnings were impacted by lower production on key Lear platforms, offset by positive operating performance and the addition of new business.
- In the Seating segment, margins and adjusted margins were 6.4% and 6.7% of sales, respectively.
- In the E-Systems segment, margins and adjusted margins were 3.5% and 4.9% of sales, respectively.
- The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents of $888 million and total liquidity of $2.9 billion.
- Long-term debt at the end of the quarter expanded to $2.760 billion, compared with $2.733 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Outlook: Lear increased its FY2025 sales guidance to $22.47 billion–$23.07 billion, up from the prior range of $21.875 billion–$22.875 billion.
The new forecast exceeds the Street estimate of $22.244 billion.
Price Action: LEA shares are trading lower by 7.58% to $99.98 at last check Friday.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.