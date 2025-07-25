July 25, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Lear Stock On Friday?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Lear Corporation LEA shares fell Friday despite beating second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, with sales holding steady year-over-year at $6.03 billion.

Excluding the impact of commodities, foreign exchange, tariff recoveries, and acquisitions and divestitures, sales were down 1%.

In the second quarter, global vehicle production was up 3% compared to a year ago. Production in North America is down 3%; Europe, down 2%; and China, up 9%. Global vehicle production was flat on a Lear sales-weighted basis.

The firm reported:

  • Core operating earnings of $292 million, compared to $302 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Earnings were impacted by lower production on key Lear platforms, offset by positive operating performance and the addition of new business. 
  • In the Seating segment, margins and adjusted margins were 6.4% and 6.7% of sales, respectively. 
  • In the E-Systems segment, margins and adjusted margins were 3.5% and 4.9% of sales, respectively. 
  • The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents of $888 million and total liquidity of $2.9 billion.
  • Long-term debt at the end of the quarter expanded to $2.760 billion, compared with $2.733 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Outlook: Lear increased its FY2025 sales guidance to $22.47 billion–$23.07 billion, up from the prior range of $21.875 billion–$22.875 billion.

The new forecast exceeds the Street estimate of $22.244 billion.

Price Action: LEA shares are trading lower by 7.58% to $99.98 at last check Friday.

