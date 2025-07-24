Scholastic Stock Soars After Q4 Results Are At Head Of The Class

Scholastic Corp. SCHL shares are climbing after the company released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Scholastic reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the 85 cent analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $508.3 million, beating the $494.58 million Street estimate.

“Scholastic delivered solid financial results in fiscal 2025, with strong Adjusted EBITDA in line with our original guidance,” CEO Peter Warwick said.

“In the fourth quarter, continued strength in Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, combined with successful execution and disciplined cost management, helped offset macroeconomic pressures on school spending, which continued to impact the Education division,” Warwick added.

Outlook: Scholastic said it expects “significant growth” in fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA to $160 million to $170 million, reflecting strength in its core businesses and cost savings, partly offset by continued headwinds on school spending.

Revenue is expected to grow 2% to 4% in fiscal 2026.

SCHL Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Scholastic stock was up 12.39% at $24.22 in Thursday's extended trading.

