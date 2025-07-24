Coursera, Inc. COUR shares are rallying after the company released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Coursera reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of nine cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $187.1 million, which beat the Street estimate of $180.48 million.

“Coursera’s market opportunity continues to expand with the global demand to embrace new technology and skills. This quarter, we attracted more than seven million new learners looking to master emerging skills that can advance their careers,” said Coursera CEO Greg Hart.

“We are executing at a renewed and rapid pace, increasing our revenue growth to 10% year-over-year and making strong early progress in delivering more meaningful customer experiences across our platform,” Hart added.

Outlook: Coursera raised its full year 2025 revenue outlook by $17 million to a range of $738 to $746 million.

COUR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Coursera stock was up 21.37% at $11.02 in Thursday's extended trading.

