World's Largest Gold Miner Newmont Reports Q2 Results Above Estimates: Details

- Newmont reports quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.12.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $5.31 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.93 billion.
Newmont Corp. NEM released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Newmont reported quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.12. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.31 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.93 billion and is up from $4.4 billion in the prior year’s quarter.
Attributable gold production decreased 4% to 1,478,000 ounces from the prior quarter as expected.
Average realized gold price was $3,320 per ounce, an increase of $376 per ounce over the prior quarter.
Average realized gold price includes $3,301 per ounce of gross price received, a favorable impact of $25 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally priced sales and reductions of $6 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.
“Newmont delivered a strong second quarter, producing approximately 1.5 million attributable gold ounces and generating an all-time record quarterly free cash flow of $1.7 billion, underscoring the strength of our world-class portfolio and the disciplined execution of the commitments we shared at the beginning of the year,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont’s CEO.
NEM Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Newmont stock was up 2.50% at $63.05 in Thursday's extended trading.
