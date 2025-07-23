Intel Stock Tries To Stay Relevant: Market Expert Asks 'Remember This Once Mighty Name' Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation INTC has lagged behind many of its peers for years, but could continue to outshine the sector in 2025 with a strong second-quarter earnings report on Thursday after the market close.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Intel to report second-quarter revenue of $11.91 billion, down from $12.83 billion in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten revenue estimates from analysts in three straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 1 cent per share for the second quarter, down from 2 cents per share in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters and in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Previous guidance from the company indicates that second-quarter revenue is expected to be in a range of $11.2 billion to $12.4 billion. The company previously guided for an earnings per share loss of 32 cents.

What Experts Are Saying: Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods can't help but get nostalgic when mentioning Intel.

"Remember this once mighty name. It dominated the landscape during the dot-com era, was a proud member of the Dow and now just a struggling former tech giant trying to stay relevant in a challenging environment," Woods said in his weekly newsletter.

Woods said Intel is seeing positive momentum.

"We're not claiming they're back by any stretch, but maybe the worst is over for now."

With new management and a chart that looks similar to 2023, Woods said a "déjà vu" trade could be lurking.

"The risk/reward set-up seems quite favorable at current levels and also looks eerily similar to its last rebound."

Here are other recent analyst ratings on Intel and their price targets:

Loop Capital: Initiated with Hold rating, $25 price target

Stifel: Maintained Hold rating, raised price target from $21 to $24.50

UBS: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $21 to $25

Citigroup: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $21 to $24

Mizuho: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $22 to $23

Key Items to Watch: In early July, Intel announced that it had separated its AI, robotics, and biometric businesses into a new, independent company called RealSense. The company could explain why this move was made and how it will contribute to future growth.

Intel stock saw a boost in July when the company announced more job cuts to reduce costs under the new CEO. Job cuts and the future of a more lean company could be a topic for the company to address in the earnings results.

Tariffs and the impact of chip exports could be other topics for Intel to address, similar to reports from other semiconductor names.

Investors will also be looking at Intel's results by sector. In the first quarter, Intel reported year-over-year declines for its Client Computing Group and Total Intel Products segments. The company's Data Center and AI segment saw 8% year-over-year growth.

Investors and analysts could size up the company's future based on how these segments are performing with Data Center and AI segments seeing double-digit growth for some peers.

"The first quarter was a step in the right direction, but there are no quick fixes as we work to get back on a path to gaining market share and driving sustainable growth," said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, after the first-quarter results.

As Intel looks to turn around and become more efficient, investors and analysts will look for signs in results, guidance, or management commentary that the new CEO has the company headed in the right direction.

Price Action: Intel stock traded at $23.49 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $17.66 to $32.80. Intel stock is up 16.2% year-to-date.

Intel has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025 and the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, which are up 8.3% and 11.5% year-to-date, respectively.

Intel is the 11th-largest holding in the SOXX ETF, at 3.98%.

