General Dynamics Corp. GD traded higher Wednesday after the defense and aerospace contractor reported second-quarter 2025 results that topped Wall Street expectations. The company’s strong performance in its Marine Systems and Aerospace segments contributed to the success.

The company reported revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter ended June 30, up 8.9% from a year ago and above analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. Earnings rose to $3.74 per share, a 14.7% year-over-year increase, exceeding the consensus forecast of $3.44.

Operating earnings climbed 12.9% to $1.31 billion, while the company’s operating margin expanded by 30 basis points to 10%.

Also Read: Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp General Dynamics Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

“During the first half of the year, each of our four segments achieved growth in revenue and earnings, with margins on a companywide basis expanding 50 basis points over the same period last year,” said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our strong cash flow and healthy backlog position us well to have a good second half.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace revenue rose 4.1% to $3.06 billion, with operating earnings up 26.3% to $403 million. Operating margin expanded to 13.2%, up from 10.9% a year ago.

Marine Systems posted the strongest growth, with revenue rising 22.2% to $4.22 billion. Operating earnings increased 18.8% to $291 million, though the segment’s margin edged down to 6.9% from 7.1%.

Combat Systems revenue was nearly flat at $2.28 billion, down 0.2%, but operating earnings rose 3.5% to $324 million. The segment’s margin improved to 14.2%, up from 13.7%.

Technologies revenue increased 5.5% to $3.48 billion, with operating earnings up 3.8% to $332 million. Operating margin held steady at 9.6%, compared with 9.7% a year earlier.

Orders, Backlog, and Cash Flow

The company reported $28.3 billion in orders during the quarter, resulting in a companywide book-to-bill ratio of 2.2. The defense segments posted a book-to-bill ratio of 2.4, while the aerospace segment came in at 1.3.

Backlog totaled $103.7 billion, with an estimated total contract value of $161.2 billion, including $57.5 billion in potential unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and option value.

General Dynamics generated $1.6 billion in operating cash flow, equal to 158% of net earnings. The company paid $402 million in dividends, invested $198 million in capital expenditures, reduced debt by $897 million, and ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash.

Outlook

The positive sentiment was reinforced by the CEO’s remarks during the earnings conference call, detailing robust revenue projections and healthy margins across key segments.

During the conference call, Novakovic revealed an ambitious forecast for the total annual revenue, expecting it to climb by approximately $900 million to reach $51.2 billion, with overall margins projected at a solid 10.3%. The company’s positive trajectory is further underscored by its segment-specific projections for the year:

Aerospace Segment: Anticipated annual revenue of $12.9 billion with an operating margin of 13.5%.

Combat Systems Segment: Expected annual revenue of $9.2 billion with an operating margin of 14.5%.

Marine Segment: Projected annual revenue of $15.6 billion with an operating margin of 7%.

The CEO also provided a full-year 2025 EPS expectation in the range of $15.05 to $15.15, signaling continued confidence in the company’s profitability.

Fueled by the CEO’s notably upbeat outlook, the company’s stock has achieved a remarkable milestone, climbing to an all-time high of $316.90. This surge reflects heightened investor confidence and a clear endorsement of the company’s future trajectory.

Price Action: GD shares are trading higher by 5.34% at $313.50 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock