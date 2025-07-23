Otis Worldwide Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings As New Equipment Orders Decline

Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q2 Earnings: Otis reported second-quarter revenue of $3.60 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.71 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The elevator and escalator supplier reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.05, beating analyst estimates of $1.02.

Service revenue was up 6% year-over-year as organic revenue climbed 4% year-over-year. Otis said total revenue was flat on a year-over-year basis, driven primarily by a decrease in new equipment sales in China and the Americas. Modernization orders were up 22% year-over-year, while new equipment orders fell 1% year-over-year.

“Otis delivered solid performance led by the strength of our Service segment that continues our steady growth trajectory, and contributed mid-single digit organic sales growth and both year-over-year and sequential operating profit margin expansion,” said Judy Marks, chair, president and CEO of Otis.

Outlook: Otis lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion to a new range of $14.5 billion to $14.6 billion. Analysts are anticipating 2025 revenue of $14.62 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company affirmed its 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $4 to $4.10 per share versus estimates of $4.01 per share.

OTIS Price Action: Otis shares were down 6.15% at $94.78 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: ZikG/Shutterstock.com