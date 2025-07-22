July 22, 2025 4:56 PM 2 min read

Enphase Energy Beats Q2 Earnings, Soft Q3 Outlook Weighs On Shares

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH reported financial results for the second quarter after the market close on Tuesday. Here's a rundown of the solar company’s report.

Q2 Earnings: Enphase Energy reported second-quarter revenue of $363.15 million, beating the consensus estimate of $359.26 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 63 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up from $356.1 million in the prior year's quarter. U.S. revenue increased approximately 3% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Revenues in Europe increased approximately 11% quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher microinverter and battery sales.

Enphase said it shipped approximately 1.53 microinverters and 190.9 megawatt hours of IQ batteries in the quarter.

The company generated $26.6 million in cash flow from operations and $18.4 million of free cash flow during the quarter. Enphase ended the period with $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Guidance: Enphase anticipates third-quarter revenue of $330 million to $370 million versus estimates of $363.25 million. The midpoint of the company’s guidance is softer than what analysts were anticipating, which appears to be weighing on shares.

Enphase expects third-quarter gross margin of 41% to 44%, or 43% to 46% on an adjusted basis. The gross margin guidance includes approximately three to five percentage points of new tariff impacts.

Enphase Energy’s management team is discussing the quarter on a call with investors and analysts that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ENPH Price Action: Enphase shares were down 5.29% in after-hours, trading at $40.33 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: AlyoshinE/Shutterstock.com

