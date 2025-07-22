SAP Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results: Details

SAP SE SAP released its second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: SAP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.70, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47. Quarterly revenue of $10.23 billion beat the $9.11 billion Street estimate.

Current cloud backlog of $21.26 billion, up 22% and up 28% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 24% and up 28% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 30% and up 34% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 9% and up 12% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit of $2.93 billion; non-IFRS operating profit of $3.05 billion, up 32% and up 35% at constant currencies

“We have delivered yet another quarter of outstanding results. AI innovations such as Joule becoming available ‘everywhere and for everything’ and SAP Business Data Cloud as a powerful accelerator of AI make our portfolio ever stronger,” said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP.

SAP Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SAP stock was down 3.99% at $294.08 in Tuesday's extended trading.

