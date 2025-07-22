July 22, 2025 12:46 PM 1 min read

PACCAR CEO Optimistic About Growth Despite Soft Truckload Market, Tariff Concerns

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

PACCAR Inc. PCAR shares surged higher on Tuesday after the truck manufacturer reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, even as quarterly sales narrowly missed estimates and overall revenues declined year-over-year.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. Quarterly sales of $6.962 billion missed the Street view of $6.979 billion.

Net sales and financial services revenues were $7.51 billion in the second quarter, compared to $8.77 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Also Read: Tesla’s Battery Boom Faces A Global Shockwave—Thanks To Trump

Investment income in the quarter under review decreased to $83.9 million from $95.8 million a year ago.

“PACCAR’s investments in new trucks such as DAF’s 2025 truck range, advanced manufacturing, and technology-enabled aftermarket solutions, will support customers’ and the company’s growth,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

The company exited the quarter with cash and marketable securities worth $8.279 billion, lower than $9.649 billion as of December 31, 2024.

“The North American truck market is being affected by economic conditions, the uncertain impact of tariffs, and a soft truckload market. Customer demand in the less-than-truckload and vocational segments, including construction, is good,” Feight added.

According to Benzinga Pro, PCAR stock has lost over 11% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Trust iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF MADE.

Price Action: PCAR shares are trading higher by 4.65% to $97.19 at last check Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by RYO Alexandre via Shutterstock

PCAR Logo
PCARPACCAR Inc
$96.563.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.60
Growth
79.40
Quality
42.52
Value
75.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MADE Logo
MADEiShares Trust iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF
$27.46-0.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved