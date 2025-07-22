- PACCAR posted Q2 EPS of $1.37 vs. $1.34 expected, but revenue of $6.962 B slightly missed the $6.979 B consensus.
- CEO Preston Feight cites new DAF 2025 trucks, advanced manufacturing and tech‑enabled aftermarket solutions as growth catalysts.
PACCAR Inc. PCAR shares surged higher on Tuesday after the truck manufacturer reported second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, even as quarterly sales narrowly missed estimates and overall revenues declined year-over-year.
The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.37, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. Quarterly sales of $6.962 billion missed the Street view of $6.979 billion.
Net sales and financial services revenues were $7.51 billion in the second quarter, compared to $8.77 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
Investment income in the quarter under review decreased to $83.9 million from $95.8 million a year ago.
“PACCAR’s investments in new trucks such as DAF’s 2025 truck range, advanced manufacturing, and technology-enabled aftermarket solutions, will support customers’ and the company’s growth,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer.
The company exited the quarter with cash and marketable securities worth $8.279 billion, lower than $9.649 billion as of December 31, 2024.
“The North American truck market is being affected by economic conditions, the uncertain impact of tariffs, and a soft truckload market. Customer demand in the less-than-truckload and vocational segments, including construction, is good,” Feight added.
According to Benzinga Pro, PCAR stock has lost over 11% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via iShares Trust iShares U.S. Manufacturing ETF MADE.
Price Action: PCAR shares are trading higher by 4.65% to $97.19 at last check Tuesday.
