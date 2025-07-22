D.R. Horton Stock Moves Higher After Homebuilder Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates

D.R. Horton Inc DHI reported third-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 before the market open on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Earnings: D.R. Horton reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $9.22 billion, beating analyst estimates of $8.79 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The U.S. homebuilder reported third-quarter earnings of $3.36 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.92 per share.

Total revenue was down 7% on a year-over-year basis. Home sales revenue also declined 7% to $8.6 billion after the company closed 23,160 homes in the quarter, down 4% year-over-year. Net sales orders came in at 23,071 during the period.

“Our net sales orders in the third quarter were flat with the prior year quarter and increased 3% sequentially. We closed more homes than the high end of our guidance range, while maintaining a home sales gross margin of 21.8%,” said David Auld, executive chairman of D.R. Horton.

“Our tenured operators continue to respond to market conditions with discipline to drive traffic and incremental sales, while carefully balancing pace versus price to maximize returns.”

D.R. Horton said it repurchased 9.7 million shares of its common stock for $1.2 billion in the quarter and returned $122.4 million to shareholders via dividends. The company said it plans to repurchase a total of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion of its common stock in fiscal 2025.

Guidance: D.R. Horton narrowed its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $33.3 billion to $34.8 billion to a new range of $33.7 billion to $34.2 billion versus estimates of $33.82 billion.

The company expects to close a total of 85,000 to 85,500 homes during fiscal 2025.

D.R. Horton executives will provide guidance for the fourth quarter on a conference call, which is set for 8:30 a.m. ET.

DHI Price Action: D.R. Horton shares were up 7.5% at $141.11 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

