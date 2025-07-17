Interactive Brokers Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion and is an increase over revenue of $1.23 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry

For the second quarter, Interactive Brokers reported:

Commission revenue increased 27% to 516 million on higher customer trading volumes.

Customer trading volume in stocks, options and futures increased 31%, 24% and 18%, respectively.

Net interest income increased 9% to $860 million on higher average customer credit balances and securities lending activity.

Customer accounts increased 32% to 3.87 million.

Customer equity increased 34% to $664.6 billion.

Total DARTs increased 49% to 3.55 million.

Customer credits increased 34% to $143.7 billion.

Customer margin loans increased 18% to $65.1 billion.

IBKR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers stock was up 3.15% at $61.39 in Thursday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock