Interactive Brokers Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

- Interactive Brokers reports earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $1.48 billion beating the Street estimate of $1.36 billion.
- Tim Melvin’s system has spotted 10X winners like NVIDIA and Matador—see his next 6 picks and the options strategies to multiply gains at a free July 23 event. Register Here.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion and is an increase over revenue of $1.23 billion from the same period last year.
Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry
For the second quarter, Interactive Brokers reported:
- Commission revenue increased 27% to 516 million on higher customer trading volumes.
- Customer trading volume in stocks, options and futures increased 31%, 24% and 18%, respectively.
- Net interest income increased 9% to $860 million on higher average customer credit balances and securities lending activity.
- Customer accounts increased 32% to 3.87 million.
- Customer equity increased 34% to $664.6 billion.
- Total DARTs increased 49% to 3.55 million.
- Customer credits increased 34% to $143.7 billion.
- Customer margin loans increased 18% to $65.1 billion.
IBKR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers stock was up 3.15% at $61.39 in Thursday's extended trading.
Read Next:
Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.