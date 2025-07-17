July 17, 2025 4:23 PM 1 min read

Interactive Brokers Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Report: Here's Why

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Interactive Brokers reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.36 billion and is an increase over revenue of $1.23 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry

For the second quarter, Interactive Brokers reported:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
  • Commission revenue increased 27% to 516 million on higher customer trading volumes.
  • Customer trading volume in stocks, options and futures increased 31%, 24% and 18%, respectively.
  • Net interest income increased 9% to $860 million on higher average customer credit balances and securities lending activity.
  • Customer accounts increased 32% to 3.87 million.
  • Customer equity increased 34% to $664.6 billion.
  • Total DARTs increased 49% to 3.55 million.
  • Customer credits increased 34% to $143.7 billion.
  • Customer margin loans increased 18% to $65.1 billion.

IBKR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers stock was up 3.15% at $61.39 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

IBKR Logo
IBKRInteractive Brokers Group Inc
$61.673.74%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.06
Growth
93.15
Quality
89.38
Value
59.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved