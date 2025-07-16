Kinder Morgan Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results: Details

- Kinder Morgan reports earnings of 28 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $4.04 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.74 billion.
- Get daily-updated rankings across momentum, growth, value, trends, and quality to spot the strongest stocks in any market.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Kinder Morgan reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.
Quarterly revenue came in at $4.04 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.74 billion and is an over revenue of $3.572 billion from the same period last year.
Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry
“With historic growing natural gas demand forecasts, a positive federal regulatory environment, and highly supportive federal permitting agencies, the future for our company is very bright. We will continue to reap the benefit of a business model structured around long-term take-or-pay, fee-based contracts with credit-worthy customers,” said Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Outlook: Kinder Morgan affirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.27 per share, versus the $1.27 estimate.
KMI Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kinder Morgan stock was up 0.14% at $27.95 in Wednesday's extended trading.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.