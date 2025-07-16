July 16, 2025 4:27 PM 1 min read

Kinder Morgan Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Kinder Morgan reported quarterly earnings of 28 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 27 cents, according to Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $4.04 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.74 billion and is an over revenue of $3.572 billion from the same period last year.

Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry

“With historic growing natural gas demand forecasts, a positive federal regulatory environment, and highly supportive federal permitting agencies, the future for our company is very bright. We will continue to reap the benefit of a business model structured around long-term take-or-pay, fee-based contracts with credit-worthy customers,” said Executive Chairman Richard D. Kinder.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Outlook: Kinder Morgan affirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.27 per share, versus the $1.27 estimate.

KMI Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kinder Morgan stock was up 0.14% at $27.95 in Wednesday's extended trading. 

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
KMI Logo
KMIKinder Morgan Inc
$27.970.11%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.68
Growth
46.88
Quality
75.97
Value
53.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved