Beyond Air Stock Dips After Mixed Q4 Results: Here's What To Know

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR released its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Beyond Air reported quarterly losses of nine cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 12 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $1.39 million and is up from revenue of $470,000 from the same period last year.

“Our commercial momentum is building, and that progress is now being reflected in our topline results,” said Steve Lisi, Beyond Air CEO.

“With LungFit PH now installed and in regular use at more than 45 hospitals nationwide, awareness is accelerating. Clinicians and administrators are increasingly recognizing the advantages of our cylinder-free system compared to conventional nitric oxide delivery methods,” Lisi added.

Outlook: Beyond Air expects first-quarter revenue to be at least $1.7 million and issued fiscal 2026 revenue guidance in a range of $12 million to $16 million.

XAIR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Beyond Air stock was down 9.16% at 26 cents in Tuesday's extended trading after gaining 58.69% in the regular session.

