Oracle Corp ORCL released its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the tech giant’s report.

Q4 Earnings: Oracle reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.9 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.64 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 11% on a year-over-year basis. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by segment:

Cloud: $6.7 billion, up 27%

Cloud Infrastructure: $3 billion, up 52%

Cloud Application: $3.7 billion, up 12%

Fusion Cloud ERP: $1 billion, up 22%

NetSuite Cloud ERP: $1 billion, up 18%

Oracle noted that its MultiCloud database revenue from Amazon, Google and Azure grew 115% quarter-over-quarter. Remaining performance obligations totaled $138 billion at the end of the quarter, up 41% year-over-year.

Oracle ended the period with approximately $10.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“FY25 was a very good year — but we believe FY26 will be even better as our revenue growth rates will be dramatically higher,” said Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle.

“We expect our total cloud growth rate — applications plus infrastructure — will increase from 24% in FY25 to over 40% in FY26. Cloud Infrastructure growth rate is expected to increase from 50% in FY25 to over 70% in FY26. And RPO is likely to grow more than 100% in FY26.”

Oracle said it expects to continue to see triple-digit MultiCloud revenue growth in fiscal 2026. The company currently has 23 MultiCloud data centers in operation and 47 more are expected to be built over the next 12 months. Oracle also has 29 Cloud@Customer dedicated data centers live with another 30 expected to be built in fiscal 2026.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) consumption revenue grew 62% in the fourth quarter.

“We expect OCI consumption revenue to grow even faster in FY26. OCI revenue growth rates are skyrocketing — so is demand,” said Larry Ellison, chairman and CTO of Oracle.

Oracle’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share, payable on July 24 to shareholders of record as of July 10.

Oracle usually discusses its forward outlook on its earnings call, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 6.99% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $188.36 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

