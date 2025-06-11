SailPoint Lifts 2026 Forecast After Reporting 30% ARR Growth And Big Gains In High-Spending Customers

SailPoint, Inc SAIL stock surged Wednesday after it reported fiscal first-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to $230.47 million, compared to analyst consensus estimates of $235.19 million. The quarterly subscription revenue was $215.32 million, up by 27%.

The company reported an adjusted EPS of 1 cent, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss.

Also Read: SailPoint Q4 Earnings: 29% ARR Growth, Strong SaaS Momentum, Projects Up To $1.08 Billion ARR In 2026

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $925 million, up 30%. The Software-as-a-Service component of ARR (SaaS ARR) was $574 million, up by 39%.

The company said it expanded the number of customers with more than $1 million of ARR by 62% Y/Y.

The company reported an adjusted operating margin of 10.2%, unchanged from the same period last year.

For the quarter, the company used $96.81 million in cash for its operations, up from $55.4 million year-over-year.

As of April 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $228.1 million.

For the second-quarter of fiscal year 2026, SailPoint expects an ARR of $963 million-$967 million, representing 26% growth.

The company expects quarterly revenue of $242 million-$244 million, representing 22%-23% growth versus the $231.96 million consensus estimate.

The company expects an adjusted EPS of 4 to 5 cents, which compares favorably to the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss per share.

For fiscal 2026, SailPoint expects an ARR of $1.095 billion- $1.105 billion (prior $1.075 billion-$1.085 billion), representing 25%-26% growth.

It expects revenue of $1.034 billion-$1.044 billion (prior $1.025 billion-$1.035 billion), representing 20-21% growth versus the $854.21 million analyst estimate.

The company now projects an adjusted EPS of 16-20 cents, raising its forecast from 14-18 cents and beating the consensus estimate of a 10-cent loss.

Price Action: SAIL stock is trading higher by 11.0% to $21.80 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock