SailPoint Lifts 2026 Forecast After Reporting 30% ARR Growth And Big Gains In High-Spending Customers

Zinger Key Points
- SailPoint stock jumped 10% as Q1 ARR surged 30% to $925M and SaaS ARR rose 39% to $574M, topping EPS estimates.
- FY26 ARR outlook raised to $1.105B; Q2 revenue seen up 22%-23% as customer base with $1M+ ARR jumps 62% year-on-year.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
SailPoint, Inc SAIL stock surged Wednesday after it reported fiscal first-quarter results.
The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to $230.47 million, compared to analyst consensus estimates of $235.19 million. The quarterly subscription revenue was $215.32 million, up by 27%.
The company reported an adjusted EPS of 1 cent, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss.
Also Read: SailPoint Q4 Earnings: 29% ARR Growth, Strong SaaS Momentum, Projects Up To $1.08 Billion ARR In 2026
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $925 million, up 30%. The Software-as-a-Service component of ARR (SaaS ARR) was $574 million, up by 39%.
The company said it expanded the number of customers with more than $1 million of ARR by 62% Y/Y.
The company reported an adjusted operating margin of 10.2%, unchanged from the same period last year.
For the quarter, the company used $96.81 million in cash for its operations, up from $55.4 million year-over-year.
As of April 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $228.1 million.
For the second-quarter of fiscal year 2026, SailPoint expects an ARR of $963 million-$967 million, representing 26% growth.
The company expects quarterly revenue of $242 million-$244 million, representing 22%-23% growth versus the $231.96 million consensus estimate.
The company expects an adjusted EPS of 4 to 5 cents, which compares favorably to the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss per share.
For fiscal 2026, SailPoint expects an ARR of $1.095 billion- $1.105 billion (prior $1.075 billion-$1.085 billion), representing 25%-26% growth.
It expects revenue of $1.034 billion-$1.044 billion (prior $1.025 billion-$1.035 billion), representing 20-21% growth versus the $854.21 million analyst estimate.
The company now projects an adjusted EPS of 16-20 cents, raising its forecast from 14-18 cents and beating the consensus estimate of a 10-cent loss.
Price Action: SAIL stock is trading higher by 11.0% to $21.80 premarket at last check Wednesday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.