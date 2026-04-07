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Several,Golden,Cryptocurrencies,Highlighting,The,Bitcoin,Coin,With,Graphics,In
April 7, 2026 2:50 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Falter As Trump's Iran Ultimatum Shakes Sentiment

Bitcoin is down on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions rise following Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 79,800 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $181.99 million.            
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $471.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $120.2 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include edgeX, Zcash and Bitcoin SV.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle noted Bitcoinconsolidating just below a key resistance level, with significant liquidity positioned below current prices. This setup suggests the possibility of choppy, range-bound movement, with a potential move lower to capture liquidity before any sustained upward breakout.

Trader KillaXBT sees Bitcoin's short-term caution is also present. He points to the possibility of a CME gap fill, which often acts like a "price magnet" and could pull Bitcoin lower. If current support fails, downside targets are seen around the $64,000–$65,000 range. However, if support holds, the broader bullish structure remains intact.

Bitcoin Archive said Bitcoin's 4-week RSI, a momentum indicator, has historically marked major market bottoms, and current readings suggest Bitcoin could be forming a significant low. This supports a longer-term bullish outlook over the coming weeks to months, even if short-term volatility persists.

Image: Shutterstock

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