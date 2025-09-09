The Week That Was - From Our Expert Network

A quick dive into last week’s headlines in markets, crypto and macro – all from Benzinga's Expert Network of contributors…

Crypto & Blockchain

Bitcoin’s Fate Above $120K Now Hinges On Fed Rate Cuts, Not Cypherpunk Ideals

Forget the ideology – rate cuts may be the real driver of Bitcoin's next leg up, says Kenneth Rapoza.

Is Lighter the Next Hyperliquid?

Mark de Wolf's take on Lighter, the decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) specializing in perpetual futures (perps) – a type of derivative contract that lets traders speculate on crypto price movements.

Is Bitcoin A Buy Below $110,000? See Why "Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O’Leary Prefers Investing In Bitcoin Infrastructure

Tor Constantino shares why “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary is steering toward Bitcoin infrastructure rather than the asset itself.

Are Ethereum ETFs Overbought? Here Are The Top Five To Watch

With inflows rising and sentiment heating up, Kenneth Rapoza highlights the top 5 Ethereum ETFs to watch now.

Stocks & Signals

Synopsys Shares Rise 3%, Close Near Day’s High After Key Trading Signal

A classic technical pattern just triggered – here's what it could mean for SNPS investors – from contributor Finit.

Why Tesla Is Ideal for Trend-Following Strategies And How To Build One For This Iconic Stock

Andrea Unger on how to build a simple trend-following strategy around this highly-volatile, high-profile stock.

Dollar Tree: The Hidden Risk Wall Street Is Missing

Strong on the surface but Shivank Goswami warns of deeper fundamental fragility.

Eli Lilly Is Proof That Wall Street Stars Don’t Have To Be Tech Titans

Dmytro Spilka explains why Eli Lilly is rapidly emerging as a key consideration for investors seeking to hedge their portfolios away from tech and AI picks.

Macro & Global

Turkish GDP Outpaces Europe's Largest Economies By European Capital Insights

Turkey surprises with stronger-than-expected Q2 growth. What's fueling the boom?

Big Victory for Apple, Trump Reacts to "Unstoppable" China

Tensions flare as Apple scores a legal win while Trump ramps up anti-China rhetoric – Here's what it means for markets – via the Arora Report.

China Stories by Bamboo Works

Chagee’s Aggressive Expansion Appears To Be Paying Off

The Chinese tea chain is expanding fast and investors are starting to notice.

Cango Sets Stage For Next Growth Phase As Bitcoin Competition Heats Up

Cango boosted its Bitcoin mining capacity by 44% in July and made its first mining facility purchase in August – a key move in its new HPC roadmap.

For more stories from our expert network, click here