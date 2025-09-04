Crypto-Native Traffic In LATAM Plunged 54% QoQ While Mainstream Added 20M Visits

When we at Outset PR started digging into the numbers for Latin America's crypto media in Q2, the first thing that struck us was how split the picture looked.

In Q1, crypto-native traffic was already showing cracks. Volumes in Latin America fell by 23% in just three months. That was already setting off alarm bells for us because adoption across the region was moving in the opposite direction, growing steadily.

Then came Q2, and things went from bad to brutal. We found crypto-native visits collapsed from 17.85 million in Q1 to just 8.19 million in Q2 across the region. That's a 54% plunge quarter-on-quarter – the steepest downturn we've tracked since we started doing these reports. If you zoom in month by month, you see the slide accelerating: 3.35M in April, 2.65M in May, and only 2.19M in June.

LATAM crypto-native media went from struggling in April to hitting a deeper slump by June 2025

Generalist outlets (finance, tech, and news portals with crypto sections) weren't exactly having a golden quarter either. About 70% of them still faced traffic declines. But the difference is scale. Even with most losing ground, the sheer size of the big players carried the category forward. Mainstream grew from 243.8 million visits in Q1 to 263.2 million in Q2, adding nearly 20 million visits overall.

While crypto-native outlets saw only a small improvement, broader media in LATAM held steady

So when you line the two side by side, the contrast becomes sharp: the specialists are bleeding audience, the generalists are managing to grow, and the balance of crypto visibility is shifting toward broader media.

We track media dynamics worldwide because traffic is a signal of where people are actually consuming crypto information. If crypto-native sites are losing half their audience in a single quarter, that means two things: first, their ability to influence narratives is shrinking fast; and second, the broader story of crypto adoption in Latin America is increasingly being filtered through mainstream lenses rather than community-driven media.

And that's where the paradox gets sharper.

Crypto Adoption Is Running Hot in LATAM

According to external surveys, Latin America saw an 18.3% quarterly rise in unique crypto users in Q2.

Argentina, Brazil, and El Salvador remain leaders in population share, with Argentina at 19.8% of people holding crypto, Brazil at 18.6%, and El Salvador at 14.6%. But the real eye-catchers this quarter were the growth stories from smaller markets: Bolivia up 355%, Guatemala up 88%, Paraguay up 52%.

Millennials are the core of this trend: nearly 22% own crypto, compared to only 14% of gen X and much smaller numbers among older groups.

Now, the spotlight is shifting from who owns crypto to how stablecoins are used for payments. In April, Visa announced a partnership with a Stripe company called Bridge to issue stablecoin-linked Visa cards in six Latin American countries. Bybit launched a LATAM-exclusive P2P promotion.

Bit2Me, the MiCA-approved exchange for Spanish-speaking markets, just secured a €30 million injection from Tether to accelerate its expansion in Latin America. Argentina is front of the line, not only as Bit2Me's focus but also because the country is developing tokenization laws and has already rolled out crypto tax payments in Buenos Aires.

The irony is that crypto is moving from speculation to infrastructure across Latin America. Yet while adoption is taking a big lift, the media sites dedicated to covering this ecosystem are shrinking into near irrelevance.

What the Media Map Looks Like Now

In Q1, six Latin American outlets cleared the "tier-one" bar of 400,000 average monthly visits. In Q2, that number collapsed to just one that commanded 16% of all crypto-native traffic in the region.

The rest of the landscape shifted down into the mid-tier, where 7 publishers still add up to a majority of the traffic. But the symbolic weight of losing five of the six "top" players in a single quarter can't be overstated.

Geographically, Brazil dominates the crypto-native side (62% of traffic), while Argentina leads mainstream (56%). Mexico and Colombia round out the middle. But that's not where we want to linger this time, because geography alone doesn't explain what's happening.

At the end of the day, crypto-native media is thinning out for real, and mainstream is becoming the go-to by default.

AI Plus a Whole Lot Else

When we spoke with editors across the region, a clear theme came up: Google just isn't sending the traffic it used to. Readers are skipping search and heading straight to ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other AI tools for quick answers.

The numbers prove the point. In Q2, less than 1% of crypto-native traffic came from AI referrals, while mainstream outlets pulled in over 1.4%. Those percentages look tiny on paper, but they highlight something bigger, and that is: mainstream sites already have the domain strength to get picked up in AI answers, while crypto-native outlets are struggling to break in. Every quarter they don't adapt, the visibility gap gets harder to close.

Traffic sources add more color here. For crypto-native media, 44% of visits came direct, another 44% from organic search, with tiny slices from referrals and social, and almost nothing from paid.

Direct and organic visits led traffic to LATAM crypto-covering media in Q2 2025

Social alone drove about 6% of traffic, with X accounting for 42% of that, followed by Facebook, YouTube, and, surprisingly, LinkedIn beating Instagram.

Editors also flagged structural pain points beyond AI: high interest rates in Brazil scaring off venture capital, many outlets relying on translations of foreign news, and constant pressure from compliance rules like Brazil's LGPD.

In short, local publishers are underfunded, overregulated, and now facing disruption from AI discovery all at once.

What Do We Think Comes Next?

So far, we've now done three of these regional deep-dives. In Western Europe, we saw MiCA squeezing crypto-native outlets while the mainstream gained ground. In Eastern Europe, there was a mixed rebound: adoption was strong, but media growth was fragmented and inconsistent. In our earlier LATAM report for Q1, we already flagged the signs of decline, including the suspicious traffic inflation from the Dominican Republic.

Put all that together and the global pattern becomes clear: crypto-native media is struggling to hold the audience under the combined pressures of regulation, AI-driven discovery shifts, and mainstream competition.

Latin America might be one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world right now, but if crypto-native publishers can't survive to tell that story, the narrative will be shaped by whoever has the scale to dominate search, social, and AI results. Right now, that means mainstream outlets.

If crypto-native publishers want to matter in the next phase of adoption, they'll have to rethink distribution, lean into engagement, and find ways to capture visibility beyond Google. That's the tension we'll be watching closely as we continue mapping the crypto mediascape.

