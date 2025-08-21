ConsenSys: A Promise In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Advanced investors always think one step ahead. Yes, today bitcoin price is circling around $122k. And it seems that further growth is expected until September. Other leading cryptocurrencies are gaining dollar weight too. By the way, investing not in crypto itself, but in its surrounding ecosystem is also very promising. Let’s remember that during the Alaskan gold rush. Those who provided related services – like keeping a saloon, supplying shovels, picks and steaks, bringing whiskey and other provisions to the snowy distance – became millionaires in the end. So, let’s choose among the pioneers of the next evolutionary stage of the Internet – Web3. And then there is every reason to pay attention to ConsenSys. It is one of the leaders in the development of blockchain-based software and services with a very promising specialization.

The company creates and promotes a set of solutions focused on Ethereum. And notably, the company’s founder and CEO – Joseph Lubin – is one of Ethereum’s founders. Now, a little bit more about what this company is today.

MetaMask wallet

ConsenSys’ flagship product, MetaMask, is one of the most widely used cryptocurrency wallets in the world. It is a decentralized wallet with offline storage, which is essentially a software that allows users to manage digital assets on their own. With around 30 million active users per month, it allows for billions of transactions. We can see these statistics here.

MetaMask generates revenue through a 0.875% commission on token exchanges, generating a net profit of $60 million in 2024. Its user base predominantly includes customers from Nigeria, Indonesia, the US, South Korea and Germany, but is steadily expanding to other regions. In particular, in Nigeria, where banks charge excessively high fees, MetaMask has become one of the main payment instruments. And in developed markets such as the US and Germany, it serves as a gateway to store assets and interact with decentralized applications (DApps).

The key catalyst for MetaMask’s growth is the potential launch of its own token, which will once again increase the popularity of the product.

Picture Source: devtechnosys.com

Infura: Ethereum infrastructure foundation

ConsenSys’ Infura solution provides critical infrastructure for Ethereum. Infura’s API services allow developers to build and scale dApps without using their own nodes. The product is currently used by 430,000 developers (100,000 customers at the end of 2020) and processes over $1 trillion in transactions per year. Infura is an integral part of the Ethereum ecosystem, powering everything from DeFi platforms to NFT trading platforms.

Infura’s pay-per-use revenue model ($40-50 per 200,000 API requests) is based on the growth of Ethereum – as the cryptocurrency grows, so does revenue. And transaction volumes have increased by 83% since 2017.

Sharplink: Smart Contracts for Enterprises

Sharplink, a division of ConsenSys, develops software for smart contracts. Today, many large companies, such as Ernst & Young, Airbus, JPMorgan, Microsoft and Amazon, are on Sharplink’s service.

The solutions enable secure and automated Ethereum-based agreements, including applications ranging from supply chain management to digital identity. And today, central banks in countries such as Norway and Israel are exploring Sharplink technology with an eye toward issuing their own digital currencies.

Asset Management

ConsenSys owns about $500 million worth of Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, generating additional income from offerings and other transactions.

So, why ConsenSys?

Let’s take Kraken or Bybit, for example. The trading volumes they report are quite difficult to verify, while ConsenSys’ decentralized products provide transparency. Every MetaMask transaction and Infura API call is registered in the Ethereum public registry, allowing to track statistics. Such openness levels out the inherent tendency of crypto industry players to "sugarcoat reality."

ConsenSys’ diversified portfolio, which includes wallets, infrastructure, smart contracts and bets, as we have already mentioned, reduces dependence on any single source of income. And the global territorial reach – from just emerging to already quite developed markets – further reduces the risk to the business model. Major investors, including BlackRock, JPMorgan and Microsoft, have already backed ConsenSys, demonstrating that way confidence in its long-term potential.

Prospects

ConsenSys was valued at $7 billion, following a $450 million funding round. The company hasn’t excluded a public offering but favors a blockchain-based approach over a traditional Nasdaq listing, with no firm IPO timeline. Its focus on Ethereum and Web3 growth supports potential value, though uncertainties remain.

All the more so, even if the timing of going public remains uncertain, the company’s focus on the Ethereum ecosystem allows it to capitalize on the Web3 expansion. Risks, such as those associated with transformative regulatory hikes, or competition from other wallets like Trust Wallet or blockchains like Solana, exist, but ConsenSys’ entrenched role in Ethereum gives it a competitive advantage.

