Peter Schiff Says A President Shouldn't 'Sell White House Tours' And Pocket The Proceeds As Trump Prepares To Have Dinner With Memecoin Holders

Economist Peter Schiff took potshots at President Donald Trump’s exclusive dinner on Thursday with holders of his Official Trump TRUMP/USD meme coin.

What Happened: In an X post, Schiff said it should be “illegal” for a U.S. president to charge people to dine with him, in what plainly appeared to be a reference to Trump’s gala dinner with the top 220 investors in his meme coin.

“Campaign donations are fine. But not direct payments to the president’s personal account. Nor should a president sell White House tours and pocket the proceeds personally,” he said.

It’s worth mentioning that while the top 220 holders will dine with Trump at his private country club, the top 25 holders have been promised access to a VIP reception and White House tour, as well as limited-edition commemorative non-fungible tokens

See Also: Bitcoin Pizza Day Turns 15: How 10,000 BTC Could Have Bought Private Islands, Manhattan Penthouses And Some Of The World’s Most Extravagant Luxuries Today

Why It Matters: The controversy surrounding the dinner has been escalating. Democrats and even some pro-Trump crypto enthusiasts have voiced concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the possibility of shadowy buyers gaining access to Trump through such events.

Controversial cryptocurrency billionaire and Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun has been revealed to be TRUMP’s largest holder. He posted a video on X, showing Trump arriving at his Virginia golf club in a helicopter.

Trump has refuted claims that he is financially benefiting from the venture. The team behind the meme coin, 80% of whose supply is controlled by an affiliate of the Trump Organization, stated that TRUMP is not a political initiative or investment opportunity but an expression of support for Trump’s ideals.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $14.37, down 0.30% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: