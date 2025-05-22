May 22, 2025 3:37 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Surges Past $111,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are surging, driven by institutional demand and strong ETF inflows, while retail participation remains muted, a factor that could still fuel further upside.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,752.97+4.5%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,654.73+7.6%
Solana SOL/USD $178.90+6.7%
XRP XRP/USD $2.42+2.9%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2411+6.6%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001528 +5.4%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 22.1% and daily active addresses grew by 7.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,939 to 14,030 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 332.7%.
  • Coinglass data reports 98,027 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $328.86 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Worldcoin WLD/USD $1.63+42.2%
Hyperliquid HYPE/USD $33.74+23.3%
Zcash ZEC/USD $49.21+18.5%

Trader Notes:  CryptoCon pegs the next key level at $115,000, aligning with Magic Bands Level 3, and projects the Cycle Top Band at $155,000, though he expects that to shift higher, potentially exceeding $200,000 as new all-time highs are formed.

While the parabolic phase of the bull market hasn't kicked off yet, CryptoCon believes it's approaching fast.

Meanwhile, Trader Mayne emphasizes Bitcoin’s delicate position at its prior all-time high.

Sustained consolidation above this level is viewed as a bullish signal, while a rejection below could open the door for a significant correction. He calls it "the key level to watch."

More Crypto Online also sees signs of strength, suggesting Bitcoin may be starting its next breakout move, pointing to a “circle wave 3” target of $115,000.

Adding a dose of realism, Crypto Seth reminds traders that pullbacks are normal in any rally.

When retail gets overly long, market makers often flush out excessive leverage, typically wiping out $1.5 billion–$2 billion in open interest, to rebalance the market.

He stresses that markets rarely offer "easy wins" for speculators.

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

