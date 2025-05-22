Bitcoin Surges Past $111,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Gains

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up by 4.4% to $3.5 trillion.
- Traders eye Bitcoin’s next target at $115,000 but warn a rejection could trigger a sharp correction.
- Beat the market with ready-to-go trades and pro tools—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
Cryptocurrency markets are surging, driven by institutional demand and strong ETF inflows, while retail participation remains muted, a factor that could still fuel further upside.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$111,752.97
|+4.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,654.73
|+7.6%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$178.90
|+6.7%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.42
|+2.9%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2411
|+6.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001528
|+5.4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 22.1% and daily active addresses grew by 7.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,939 to 14,030 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 332.7%.
- Coinglass data reports 98,027 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $328.86 million.
Notable Developments:
- Cardano Price Surges Amid $600M ADA Misuse Allegations And Major Bitcoin Integration
- Kraken To Launch 24/7 Tokenized Stock Trading For Global Users Via Solana
- Anthony Scaramucci Says Thin Supply Is Driving Bitcoin To New All-Time Highs
- Unicoin CEO Alex Konanykhin Calls SEC Fraud Charges ‘Blatantly False,’ Vows To Fight In Court
- Strategy Unveils $2.1B At-The-Market Program To Acquire More Bitcoin
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Worldcoin WLD/USD
|$1.63
|+42.2%
|Hyperliquid HYPE/USD
|$33.74
|+23.3%
|Zcash ZEC/USD
|$49.21
|+18.5%
Trader Notes: CryptoCon pegs the next key level at $115,000, aligning with Magic Bands Level 3, and projects the Cycle Top Band at $155,000, though he expects that to shift higher, potentially exceeding $200,000 as new all-time highs are formed.
While the parabolic phase of the bull market hasn't kicked off yet, CryptoCon believes it's approaching fast.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Meanwhile, Trader Mayne emphasizes Bitcoin’s delicate position at its prior all-time high.
Sustained consolidation above this level is viewed as a bullish signal, while a rejection below could open the door for a significant correction. He calls it "the key level to watch."
More Crypto Online also sees signs of strength, suggesting Bitcoin may be starting its next breakout move, pointing to a “circle wave 3” target of $115,000.
Adding a dose of realism, Crypto Seth reminds traders that pullbacks are normal in any rally.
When retail gets overly long, market makers often flush out excessive leverage, typically wiping out $1.5 billion–$2 billion in open interest, to rebalance the market.
He stresses that markets rarely offer "easy wins" for speculators.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.