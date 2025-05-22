XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Waiting To Pump: 'They Dominate Mindshare, They Can Lead In Culture,' Expert Says

Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD recent surge to an all-time high of $111,900 has reignited discussions about its market dominance and the potential implications for altcoins.

As Bitcoin’s dominance approaches 64%, analysts are closely monitoring whether this trend will lead to a capital rotation into alternative cryptocurrencies.

Historically, a rise in Bitcoin’s dominance often precedes a shift where investors begin to diversify into altcoins.

Speaking with Benzinga, Alice Liu, Head of Research at Coinmarketcap, noted, “With Bitcoin dominance climbing toward 63.3%, there's potential for short-term altcoin rotation.”

She emphasized that as Bitcoin maintains its position above key levels, retail-driven tokens like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, XRP XRP/USD, and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD could garner renewed attention, especially if accumulation by whales and retail wallets continues and broader sentiment remains in “Greed.”

The sentiment among retail investors is also shifting.

Tom Bruni, VP of Community at Stocktwits, told Benzinga, “Over half our community sees Bitcoin hitting $150,000 in 2025, and nearly 50% expect altcoins to outperform this year.”

He highlighted the enduring appeal of legacy tokens, stating, “Legacy tokens like XRP, DOGE, and SHIB continue to dominate mindshare. Whether or not they lead in tech, they've proven they can lead in culture.”

While some altcoins may benefit from this potential rotation, others might not experience the same momentum.

Aurelie Barthere, Principal Research Analyst at Nansen, pointed out, “XRP, for instance, previously benefited from speculative momentum tied to potential inclusion in FX reserves, a tailwind that is no longer present, unlike Bitcoin.”

She emphasized the importance of clear catalysts for altcoins to drive performance in the current market environment.

Kelghe D’Cruz, CEO of Pairs, highlighted the cyclical nature of the crypto market, stating, “The typical market cycle tends to follow a well-known pattern: Bitcoin runs up first, its dominance plateaus, and then altcoins begin to move.”

He expressed optimism about Dogecoin’s future, mentioning the upcoming launch of DogeOS as a potential transformative initiative for the token.

However, not all experts are equally optimistic about all altcoins.

Eneko Knörr, CEO of Stabolut, expressed skepticism about meme coins, stating, “Retail might chase them for hype cycles, but I believe other altcoins will offer stronger fundamentals and better long-term upside.”

He acknowledged that XRP still has a defined use case and loyal community, which might help it maintain relevance.

Joe Z, Co-founder of DeAgentAI, emphasized the potential for capital rotation into altcoins, noting, “If Bitcoin maintains its position above $110,000, we could see strong allocations across OG altcoins like XRP, DOGE, and SHIB, especially among retail investors seeking higher returns than what BTC can provide in the short term.”

He also highlighted technological developments like Shibarium as potential catalysts for SHIB’s upward price momentum.

Image: Shutterstock