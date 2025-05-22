Floki Soars 78% In A Month, Outpaces Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: What's Next?

Floki FLOKI/USD is continuing its explosive momentum, gaining 78% over the past month, which outpaces Dogecoin's 40% and Shiba Inu's 18% gains in the same timeframe.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Floki FLOKI/USD $0.0001114 $1.07 billion +9.2% +7.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001533 $9.03 billion +3.6% +2.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2414 $36 billion +4% +7.3%

Trader Notes: Trader Unipcs remains firmly bullish, calling Floki "one of the best risk/reward setups right now." He emphasized Floki’s status as a last-cycle survivor that has already notched a new all-time high this cycle, something DOGE and SHIB have yet to do.

With a Floki ETP launch on the horizon, the token is poised to attract institutional attention.

Coupled with major exchange listings, strong brand awareness, and an active community, it has the potential for a “hated rally” that surprises even bulls.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Floki has broken and successfully retested a key resistance zone, calling for another 35% leg higher from current levels.

"The grey zone has been reclaimed and momentum is building again," he posted on X.

Honey, another popular trader, pointed to FLOKI's interaction with the 1-day EMA200.

She expects a "violent move up" if it flips the level with conviction.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Floki's large transaction volume and daily active dresses up by 27.7% and 20.2% in a single day. With significant gains in the recent weeks, Floki's 55% holders are in profit.

