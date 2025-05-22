May 22, 2025 1:01 PM 2 min read

Floki Soars 78% In A Month, Outpaces Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: What's Next?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Floki FLOKI/USD is continuing its explosive momentum, gaining 78% over the past month, which outpaces Dogecoin's 40% and Shiba Inu's 18% gains in the same timeframe.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Floki FLOKI/USD $0.0001114$1.07 billion+9.2%+7.6% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001533  $9.03 billion +3.6%+2.5% 
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2414$36 billion+4% +7.3% 

Trader Notes: Trader Unipcs remains firmly bullish, calling Floki "one of the best risk/reward setups right now." He emphasized Floki’s status as a last-cycle survivor that has already notched a new all-time high this cycle, something DOGE and SHIB have yet to do.

With a Floki ETP launch on the horizon, the token is poised to attract institutional attention.

Coupled with major exchange listings, strong brand awareness, and an active community, it has the potential for a “hated rally” that surprises even bulls.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Floki has broken and successfully retested a key resistance zone, calling for another 35% leg higher from current levels.

"The grey zone has been reclaimed and momentum is building again," he posted on X.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Honey, another popular trader, pointed to FLOKI's interaction with the 1-day EMA200.

She expects a "violent move up" if it flips the level with conviction.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Floki's large transaction volume and daily active dresses up by 27.7% and 20.2% in a single day. With significant gains in the recent weeks, Floki's 55% holders are in profit.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

FLOKI/USD Logo
$FLOKIFLOKI
$0.000117.91%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.24012.53%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000153.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMemeCoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved