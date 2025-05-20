Bitcoin Whale Trader Up Over $20 Million In Unrealized Gains On $700 Million BTC, Pepe Positions

A major whale on Hyperliquid HYPE/USD has opened a staggering $703 million long position on Bitcoin BTC/USD, reflecting high conviction in the asset's upside potential.

According to HyperDash data, the trader is sitting on over $20 million in unrealized profit at the time of writing, with their exposure split between Bitcoin and PEPE PEPE/USD positions.

The BTC portion alone is valued at $756 million, at an average entry price just shy of $105,000.

Bitcoin is trading above $106,00, up 1% on the day and about 2.5% below its all-time high.

The whale is leveraged 12.59x with a margin usage of just over 35%, and has maintained a 100% long bias.

Ethereum ETH/USD, by contrast, is trading lower at $2,492, down 2% in the past 24 hours.

Other major altcoins like XRP XRP/USD, BNB BNB/USD and Solana SOL/USD are moving sideways.

Pseudonymous commentator James Wynn claimed he is the Hyperliquid whale.

He pointed to a potential breakout pattern forming on the BTC hourly chart.

Wynn suggests the current consolidation may resolve to the upside, pushing BTC closer to the $110,000-$114,000 range.

The trader's additional position in Pepe is also noteworthy, valued at $29.3 million, with an unrealized profit north of $10 million.

The account sits at an all-time profit of over $55 million at the time of writing.

