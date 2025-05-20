Bitcoin Whale Trader Up Over $20 Million In Unrealized Gains On $700 Million BTC, Pepe Positions

Zinger Key Points
- The position reflects 100% long exposure with a 12.59x leverage and 35% margin usage.
- Whale also holds a $29.3 million position in PEPE, delivering a 365% return so far.
A major whale on Hyperliquid HYPE/USD has opened a staggering $703 million long position on Bitcoin BTC/USD, reflecting high conviction in the asset's upside potential.
According to HyperDash data, the trader is sitting on over $20 million in unrealized profit at the time of writing, with their exposure split between Bitcoin and PEPE PEPE/USD positions.
The BTC portion alone is valued at $756 million, at an average entry price just shy of $105,000.
Bitcoin is trading above $106,00, up 1% on the day and about 2.5% below its all-time high.
The whale is leveraged 12.59x with a margin usage of just over 35%, and has maintained a 100% long bias.
Ethereum ETH/USD, by contrast, is trading lower at $2,492, down 2% in the past 24 hours.
Other major altcoins like XRP XRP/USD, BNB BNB/USD and Solana SOL/USD are moving sideways.
Pseudonymous commentator James Wynn claimed he is the Hyperliquid whale.
He pointed to a potential breakout pattern forming on the BTC hourly chart.
Wynn suggests the current consolidation may resolve to the upside, pushing BTC closer to the $110,000-$114,000 range.
The trader's additional position in Pepe is also noteworthy, valued at $29.3 million, with an unrealized profit north of $10 million.
The account sits at an all-time profit of over $55 million at the time of writing.
