TRON’s TRX/USD is currently trading at $0.2668, a 1.65% increase in the last 24 hours, and a surge of over 2% on the weekly chart, according to CoinMarketCap. The surge follows TRON’s expanding ecosystem and a significant shift in Tether USDT/USD activity from Ethereum ETH/USD to TRON.

The total USDT supply on the TRON network has surpassed Ethereum's, reaching $75.8 billion. TRON has beaten Ethereum in daily USDT transfer volume.

Since January 2025, TRON has peaked at $23.4 billion, in daily USDT transfers. This is more than 2x Ethereum's average of around $10 billion.

Don't Miss:

This year, TRON's USDT supply has increased by 27%, or about $16 billion. TRON is positioned as the primary network for Tether-based transactions. TRON now holds over half of the total USDT supply globally, and Ethereum's share has dropped to approximately 49%, reported Cryptorank. Increased stablecoin liquidity on TRON could lead to more activity in TRX due to higher network demand.

According to The Crypto Times, SunPump, a platform for creating TRON-based meme coins, has announced a partnership with crypto exchange BingX.

The partnership will increase the popularity of TRON meme projects, and grow its meme community.

Wrapped TRX WTRX/USD recorded approximately 2.5 million transfers, indicating active DEX trading and DeFi activity. PayNet Coin PAYN/USD recorded about 1.3 million transfers, and Decentralized USD USDD/USD recorded 427,000. A diversifying mix of other tokens shows the network’s growing role in payments.

According to The Currency Analytics, large holders of TRON have started reducing their positions. A sell-off of 231 million TRX by whales has been noted by market observers. TRON experienced a 24% decline in its 24-hour trading volume, which now stands at $626.33 million, per CoinMarketCap data.

TRON's concentration by large holders is around 79%, and the market signal for TRON has moved to a mostly bearish zone, per IntoTheBlock.

According to TradingView, the RSI for TRX is around 64. There is room for upward price movement before overbought conditions are met.

TRX may retest the $0.28 resistance level. Investors and analysts are watching to see if TRX can move above $0.28 and target the $0.30 level.

Support for TRX is around the $0.23 level. TRON’s USDT dominance, its DeFi and meme coin ecosystem growth, and whale activity are factors that could influence its price.

At the current price, over 97% of TRON investors are profitable, which is a rare feat to achieve in the volatile crypto market.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock